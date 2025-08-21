America's First Fast Food Hamburger Chain Is Finally Coming To Texas — Here's When It Opens

There are a number of iconic foods that originated in Texas, yet the Lone Star State has long been missing a fast food chain that, itself, is as American as apple pie. Considered the very first fast food hamburger chain in America, White Castle paved the way for fast food burgers with its fan-favorite sliders and a legacy within the pop culture zeitgeist. Now, for the very first time ever, White Castle has announced plans to debut a new location deep in the heart of Texas.

Texan Cravers will be able to enjoy sliders, chicken rings, onion chips, and much more soon enough. With plans to open in the summer of 2026 in The Colony, north of Dallas, White Castle will be bringing with it the creation of approximately 80 to 100 jobs. This is certainly cause for celebration and a milestone event both for the regional fast food chain and the state of Texas.

The chain is known best for its Original Slider, which consists of a patty made with 100% beef that's been steam-grilled on a bed of onions and served on a signature bun alongside a zesty slice of pickle. This classic offering has spawned legions of White Castle fans, known colloquially as Cravers, in addition to a wide variety of other popular menu items.