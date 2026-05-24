This Iconic Fast Food Chain Microwaves Its Burgers — But Not For The Reason You'd Expect

Most people order a Whopper at Burger King because they're craving that signature flame-broiled taste, which is markedly different than a McDonald's Big Mac or In-N-Out's Double Double. BK's famous flame-grilled patties are actually made with live fire, although perhaps not in the way you're thinking. There's unfortunately no open grill in the back with feisty flames and a chef skillfully flipping burgers. Rather, the uncooked meat goes through a proprietary commercial broiler, with as many as eight Whopper patties at a time. Clearly, there's no microwave involved at this point in the process, so where does that come in?

What many employees and former workers describe is the lesser-known secondary warming system officially called the "Hopper." The Hopper is most often used to melt cheese, reheat patties, or simply to ensure the entire burger feels warm when it's served. Burger King workers explain online that this specialty oven is to ensure melted cheese and consistent temperatures, but it's not an actual cooking method.

A current employee goes into detail on Reddit: "Currently employed at BK and we put every bottom bun and patty in the 'Hopper' (trademarked microwave) to melt the cheese mostly but we still have to do it with just bun and meat, even to fresh meat, and we toast every bun fresh, so, just policy I suppose." This is an important distinction from other made-to-order burgers from Five Guys or In-N-Out — neither of those fast food chains use a microwave.