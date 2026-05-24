One Of Betty White's Favorite Snacks Was This Movie Theater Go-To
Beloved actress Betty White passed away in 2021, just shy of her 100th birthday, after spending decades delighting audiences around the world. One of White's most iconic roles was as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," a farmer's daughter from St. Olaf, Minnesota, who would frequently cook up head-turning recipes, including "Sperheoven Krispies" and "Genurkenflurgen Cake." While White herself jokingly credited vodka as the key to her longevity in previous interviews, it's interesting to note that one of her all-time favorite snacks was an especially sweet treat: Red Vines.
In a 2011 interview with Us Weekly, White's "Hot in Cleveland" co-stars chimed in about her love of red licorice, suggesting that it was her favoring of junk food that kept her so lively and energetic. In a 2012 interview with People, White shared, "Hot dogs and Red Vines and potato chips and French fries are my favorite foods." After her passing, the American Licorice Company, owner and manufacturer of Red Vines, paid tribute to White's legacy on its website, sharing a licorice portrait that had been made for the actress on the occasion of her 94th birthday.
It's no secret that movie theatre concessions are always shockingly overpriced; however, you can grab a bag at your local grocery store and enjoy it at home alongside White's other favorite foods. These would make the perfect snacks to serve at a "Golden Girls" marathon or a viewing party for all of Betty White's acclaimed films and TV shows.
Thank you for being a foodie
Betty White's penchant for junk food and vodka is almost as legendary as the many characters she portrayed in her time in film and television. If you want to salute her illustrious career and enjoy a bit of potent, pop culture-related imbibing, start with a bottle of red licorice-flavored vodka and craft a clever cocktail in her honor. This would pair particularly well with a slice of "Golden Girls'" Rose Nylund-inspired, "looks-like-chocolate, tastes-like-spice, you'll wish you had a bigger slice" marble cake. Infusing your own Red Vines-flavored vodka is also a creative way to use up leftover candy.
If you're gathering friends for a Betty White viewing party, consider adding hot dogs to your snack board alongside a batch of homemade potato chips and French fries. Use sweet potatoes in place of regular russets for the chips and fries for an elevated twist on the classic sides. Of course, if a "Golden Girls" marathon is on the calendar, cheesecake is also imperative.
You can melt Red Vines and mix them into vanilla frosting to make a delightful topping for your cheesecake. Alternatively, take a cue from White's love of potato chips and prepare a savory style sour cream and chive cheesecake using crushed potato chips in lieu of a graham cracker crust. No matter what foods you decide to make, it will be a loving homage to the eternally effervescent actor.