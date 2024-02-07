Betty White Credited Vodka As The Key To Her Long Life

Betty White will forever be one of the most admired and revered actors to have graced the big screen. She is a Hollywood legend, and while her passing in December 2021 came too soon, just shy of her 100th birthday, she lived a long and extraordinary life. What was the secret behind this Golden Girl's longevity? White's secret can be added to the list of drinks celebrities credited for their long lives with her choice being vodka.

You read that right. While some celebrities chalk up their good health and multiple years around the sun to Pilates, White's name is not among them. In fact, she happily told people she stayed away from anything green and instead liked a good hot dog alongside her vodka. In an essay she penned for Harper's Bazaar, White shared, "I don't eat anything special. French fries. Hot dogs if I can get 'em. And I'm not a big breakfast eater. I'll have a sandwich at lunch and then come home, and Pontiac (White's dog) and I have a vodka on the rocks and then our dinner. You can't get much better." Sounds like heaven. White went on to share that she liked her vodka with lots of citrus, specifically lemon or grapefruit.