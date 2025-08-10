The Summer Staple You Never Thought To Put On Your Snack Board
Summertime is snacking time, and there's no better way to spend a day by the pool than with a grazing board suited to match. There are so many options for creating a mouthwatering summertime spread, but it's always best to keep things simple. Hot dogs are a perfect staple that your snack board has been sorely missing. Adding these tasty tubular foods to your next tray will turn it into a kid-friendly charcuterie board that grown-ups will also love.
Hot dogs are easy to prepare and endlessly customizable, meaning they can be the centerpiece of your snacktime offering or served on the side to accompany other summertime favorites. What's more? The variety of different grocery store hot dog brands available allows you to tailor these treats to suit just about anyone's taste preferences and dietary needs. You can also mix up the foods set out on the tray between sweets like grilled Rice Krispies treats and savory chilli or lighter dipping sauces and dressings.
It's important not to overthink your snack boards and generally just go with the flow in terms of what foods fit together and how everything will look on the board. If you've already got the grill fired up, plopping a package of hot dogs over the flames to char will give them both a great look and taste. You can also cut the cooked franks into smaller pieces and top them with a mustard dipping sauce for the ultimate bite-sized snack.
Pairing hot dogs with your favorite snacks
Whether steamed, grilled, or otherwise prepared, adding hot dogs to your next snack board is practically a no-brainer. Try putting the hot dogs in grilled or toasted buns to avoid a soggy snack board and add condiments on the side that can be scooped up onto individual plates. You can also swap out the typical buns for grilled flour tortillas on the side, which can be wrapped around the dogs for better portability.
For beef or pork hot dogs, try balancing out the flavors with cubes of mild cheeses and a side of pickled veggies like carrots or cucumbers. This would also be a great opportunity to try out different chutney recipes alongside seeded crackers and other savory snacks. You can even get creative with your favorite plant-based hot dogs and sausages like Field Roast Signature Stadium Plant-Based Hot Dogs.
On the sweeter side, you can make miniature s'mores pies to serve on the snack tray or a creamy cheesecake-inspired dip served with graham cracker pieces or vanilla cookies. Let your snack board be a hodgepodge of all the tastes of summer that you love the most, and it will be as easy to assemble as it is to enjoy.