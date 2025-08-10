The Summer Staple You Never Thought To Put On Your Snack Board

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Summertime is snacking time, and there's no better way to spend a day by the pool than with a grazing board suited to match. There are so many options for creating a mouthwatering summertime spread, but it's always best to keep things simple. Hot dogs are a perfect staple that your snack board has been sorely missing. Adding these tasty tubular foods to your next tray will turn it into a kid-friendly charcuterie board that grown-ups will also love.

Hot dogs are easy to prepare and endlessly customizable, meaning they can be the centerpiece of your snacktime offering or served on the side to accompany other summertime favorites. What's more? The variety of different grocery store hot dog brands available allows you to tailor these treats to suit just about anyone's taste preferences and dietary needs. You can also mix up the foods set out on the tray between sweets like grilled Rice Krispies treats and savory chilli or lighter dipping sauces and dressings.

It's important not to overthink your snack boards and generally just go with the flow in terms of what foods fit together and how everything will look on the board. If you've already got the grill fired up, plopping a package of hot dogs over the flames to char will give them both a great look and taste. You can also cut the cooked franks into smaller pieces and top them with a mustard dipping sauce for the ultimate bite-sized snack.