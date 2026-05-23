What Actually Makes A Beer Seem Overpriced, According To An Expert

There are dozens of types of beer and hundreds of brands producing them. Beer prices vary widely, even for the same brand, depending on where you buy it. We consulted Nick Meyer, owner of Eckhart Beer Co., to explain what actually makes a beer seem overpriced.

"It's difficult to say whether a beer is overpriced or underpriced, particularly given how much the price of the same beer can vary depending on where you buy it," says Meyer. "Why is it $4 at your local dive bar and $16 at the ballpark?"

The establishment selling the beer sets prices based on its own overhead costs. A ballpark employs thousands of vendors and costs much more to operate than a dive bar. Plus, a ballpark is only open a limited number of days each year and for just a handful of hours at a time, whereas a dive bar is open year-round and expects customers to buy multiple beers throughout the night. Consequently, dive bars can charge less and often offer specials to draw customers in and keep them coming back.

Likewise, says Meyer, "what they [people] are willing to pay depends on a lot of factors." If you're at a ball game, it doesn't make sense to leave the stadium to buy a six-pack in the middle of the game, so beer lovers justify the inflated price to enjoy a beer while watching the game.