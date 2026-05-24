Forget Watermelon: A Little Tajín Totally Transforms This Summertime Fruit

Many people associate Tajín with one of two things: Takis or spicy margaritas. And sure, it can elevate what would otherwise be a bland snack food and offer visual pizazz to the rim of a margarita glass, but there are many more uses for this unique seasoning. For one, as many know it already, it makes an excellent savory sprinkle for watermelon, but it can also elevate another fruity staple: pineapple.

Pineapple is acidic and bright, which is where the limey undertones of the seasoning can help. The warm hint of chili spice will also pair well with the sweetness of the fruit, making for a complex yet familiar bite. In its simplest form, you can add a sprinkle to your sliced pineapple before eating it. For even more sweetness, we recommend grilling your pineapple (which you can then add to your mojito, like in this recipe) and dousing it with Tajìn. Add extra salt to this combo if you prefer, or highlight that acidity even more by adding some supplemental lime juice.