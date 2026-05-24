How To Clean A Stainless-Steel Fridge — No Streaks, No Fingerprints

Stainless steel looks tough but it really requires you to be gentle. Microfiber cloths are the best choice for it because they are soft and non-abrasive. Avoid dish sponges, steel wool, or brushes — even cleaning stainless steel with paper towels is an unwise choice. All of these items can cause small scratches that add up over time and ruin the perfect glossy look of your fridge.

When it comes to cleaning solutions, skip anything that contains harsh chemicals like bleach, or has an abrasive texture, like many cleaning pastes and powders do. If your fridge needs a stronger cleaner than the vinegar and water mix, the first option is to use baking soda mixed into water to make a paste – you could make up a spray bottle of our all-purpose cleaning spray which contains water, vinegar, and baking soda. It's mildly coarse and can be safely put onto problematic spots. The second option is to add a few drops of dish soap into water and use it as a cleaning spray. This route is particularly helpful if you have lots of little humans touching the fridge with oily and sticky fingers.

Once the fridge is clean, it's time to make the stainless steel appliance sparkle. Put a few drops of clear mineral oil like this Thirteen Chefs brand on Amazon on a microfiber cloth and gently wipe the surface once again in the direction of the grain. Be conservative with the oil, as you only need a small amount. This step is optional, but it will add to the shine and protect from future fingerprints.