How To Clean A Stainless-Steel Fridge — No Streaks, No Fingerprints
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Stainless steel in kitchens is elegant, glossy, and decidedly modern. A large stainless steel fridge is a statement piece that draws attention, which is why it's so frustrating when you notice streaks and fingerprints on its surface. Realistically, the fridge gets touched multiple times a day by several different hands, so it does tend to get spotty pretty fast. Luckily, cleaning a stainless steel appliance is easy and follows the "less is more" principle. All you really need is a microfiber cloth and a quick homemade all-purpose cleaner made from a 50:50 mix of water and white vinegar.
Before you start cleaning, take a closer look at the surface of your fridge. You'll notice it has very faint lines, much like wood. That's the grain, and it defines the direction of your cleaning; it will either run vertically or horizontally. Spray some of the cleaner mix directly onto the microfiber cloth — spraying the fridge directly is a common messy mistake people make when cleaning stainless steel appliances, as the drippy liquid can oversaturate the surface and cause streaks. Wipe with the cloth only in the direction of the grain. So, if your fridge has a vertical grain, do not wipe horizontally. Once done, thoroughly dry the surface with a dry microfiber cloth, as any residual water can leave spots.
Some cleaning solutions and tools can damage your stainless steel fridge
Stainless steel looks tough but it really requires you to be gentle. Microfiber cloths are the best choice for it because they are soft and non-abrasive. Avoid dish sponges, steel wool, or brushes — even cleaning stainless steel with paper towels is an unwise choice. All of these items can cause small scratches that add up over time and ruin the perfect glossy look of your fridge.
When it comes to cleaning solutions, skip anything that contains harsh chemicals like bleach, or has an abrasive texture, like many cleaning pastes and powders do. If your fridge needs a stronger cleaner than the vinegar and water mix, the first option is to use baking soda mixed into water to make a paste – you could make up a spray bottle of our all-purpose cleaning spray which contains water, vinegar, and baking soda. It's mildly coarse and can be safely put onto problematic spots. The second option is to add a few drops of dish soap into water and use it as a cleaning spray. This route is particularly helpful if you have lots of little humans touching the fridge with oily and sticky fingers.
Once the fridge is clean, it's time to make the stainless steel appliance sparkle. Put a few drops of clear mineral oil like this Thirteen Chefs brand on Amazon on a microfiber cloth and gently wipe the surface once again in the direction of the grain. Be conservative with the oil, as you only need a small amount. This step is optional, but it will add to the shine and protect from future fingerprints.