The Messy Mistake You're Making When Cleaning Stainless Steel Appliances
Gleaming stainless steel appliances are the end goal for anyone who has these babies in their home kitchen. However, even when you have a smudge-proof treated appliance, little and big hands can make this goal an unachievable dream. This is especially true if you are making a messy mistake when you break out your go-to stainless steel cleaner to remove all the spills, smudges, and smears that happen from normal use.
Many people spray the cleaner right onto the surface of the appliance, which is a big no-no. Using this technique is going to cause you more work and produce a less-than-perfectly polished fridge, dishwasher, or oven. This is because the ingredient list of most stainless steel cleaners includes oil, which helps to buff out those fingerprints but can also streak and get all over everything in the vicinity.
Instead, you should first spray the product onto your cleaning rag and then proceed to clean. A microfiber cloth is a good option to absorb excess oil and help eliminate any streaking. Ultimately, this will produce the beautiful, shiny, industrial finish you know and love. But there is another trick you should consider, too.
Be sure to wear gloves
You are your own worst enemy when it comes to cleaning your stainless steel appliances. It is all too easy to make new smudges as you clean. For this reason, wear rubber gloves. This little step will save you considerable time from having to re-clean the appliance after you get your fingerprints all over it.
Also, keep in mind that you don't necessarily have to use a stainless steel cleaner to clean your appliances. You should always check the appliance manual to see how the manufacturer recommends cleaning it. While stainless steel cleaners restore that glossy look, they aren't necessarily cleaning the surface if they are oil-based. You can use dish soap and warm water along with microfiber cloths to clean and dry stainless steel and still get a nice polished appearance. It will probably take you a little longer and require more elbow grease, but it will definitely leave you with a clean result.