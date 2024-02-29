The Messy Mistake You're Making When Cleaning Stainless Steel Appliances

Gleaming stainless steel appliances are the end goal for anyone who has these babies in their home kitchen. However, even when you have a smudge-proof treated appliance, little and big hands can make this goal an unachievable dream. This is especially true if you are making a messy mistake when you break out your go-to stainless steel cleaner to remove all the spills, smudges, and smears that happen from normal use.

Many people spray the cleaner right onto the surface of the appliance, which is a big no-no. Using this technique is going to cause you more work and produce a less-than-perfectly polished fridge, dishwasher, or oven. This is because the ingredient list of most stainless steel cleaners includes oil, which helps to buff out those fingerprints but can also streak and get all over everything in the vicinity.

Instead, you should first spray the product onto your cleaning rag and then proceed to clean. A microfiber cloth is a good option to absorb excess oil and help eliminate any streaking. Ultimately, this will produce the beautiful, shiny, industrial finish you know and love. But there is another trick you should consider, too.