The Little Brewery Seal Many Beer Drinkers Miss, And Why It Matters

Beer trends have been in an unpredictable state of flux during the last few decades. Between waves of new and emerging craft breweries, and receding tides from Big Beer's buyouts of smaller breweries, it can sometimes be hard to tell which breweries are in a net or swimming free. To help imbibers, retailers, and venues identify which breweries are still independently owned and operated, the Brewers Association created the Independent Craft Brewer Seal in an effort to "proudly display that independent spirit."

The seal features an upside down beer bottle with the words "Independent Craft" scrawled alongside. According to the Brewers Association's site, its purpose is to give "beer lovers an easy way to identify independent craft beer." Where many breweries have been quietly bought wholly or in part by bigger brewing companies or other liquor brands, it can be hard to find breweries that are exercising the independence and creativity that has typically characterized craft beer. To qualify for the certified mark, a brewery must be small (producing 6 million barrels of beer or less), independent (owned no more than 25% by other alcohol industry entities — excluding craft beer producers), and be classed unequivocally as a brewing company.

Nick Meyer, owner of Eckhart Beer Co. explains the seal's importance as "a way to identify that a brewery is not owned by one of the huge, dominant players in the U.S. beer industry." According to Meyer, "If supporting small brewers over big ones is something that's valuable to [consumers], this helps them make an informed choice."