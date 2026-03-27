This Popular 'Craft' Beer Actually Traces Back To Anheuser-Busch

I first tasted Goose Island IPA sitting in a plane seat thousands of feet in the air — not bad at all for a craft brewery. As good as the beer was, Goose Island Beer Co. likely didn't get onto that airline drink cart on its own steam, but through the distribution of its owner, Anheuser-Busch (AB InBev). Goose Island actually is one of many beers that you may not have known AB InBev owns. This fact sometimes comes as a surprise to those who weren't one of the enraged beer nerds in 2011 when the brewery was bought by the world's largest multi-national brewing company.

Founder John Hall first opened Goose Island as a brewpub in Lincoln Park, Chicago, in 1988. This was around the development of the prolific craft beer industry we recognize today. Like many craft beer origin stories, Goose Island's starts with Hall returning from an inspiring trip to Europe, where he discovered historic beer styles and traditions. In 1995, a full-scale brewery emerged, and the operation continued to grow. In 1999 a second brewpub would open, and in 2006 a cash injection from an investor would launch the beer overseas, setting the stage for Anheuser-Busch to acquire the brewery five years later. AB InBev also owns beer mega-brands such as Corona Extra, Budweiser, and Stella Artois.