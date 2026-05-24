Why Five Guys Ditched The Fry Cups For Paper Bags
Sometimes, our favorite fast food chains decide to switch things up, much to fan disappointment. While some changes are drastic — like revamping entire recipes of beloved menu items — others are more subtle yet still cause as much uproar online. This is exactly what happened at the tail end of 2025 when Five Guys started serving fries in paper bags instead of cups. According to the popular burger chain, the change was made to improve the freshness of the fries and help reduce waste, however, customers are not convinced.
Although Five Guys insists the fry portion sizes have remained the same, customers claim they've significantly decreased since the change. A recent Five Guys press release stated, "The bags allow air to circulate better, which means fresher fries." Additionally, the burger chain revealed that "the grease-resistant paper actually wicks excess oil away from the fries." Nevertheless, while these new bags are biodegradable, BPA-free, and more environmentally friendly, fans are more concerned with the fact they don't overflow with potato goodness like the cups did.
The occasional Five Guys goer doesn't seem frazzled by how fries are served, but diehard fans are making a case for the cups' return. For instance, on an official Five Guys post on Facebook announcing the change, one user commented it's simply a "politically correct way of saying 'paper bags are cheaper than cups.'" Conversely, another commenter added that "the cup kept some grease from soaking through the bag onto your car seats when taking it home."
How to get overflowing fries (despite the change)
After one brave Redditor investigated Five Guys's shrinking portions, it's become clear the burger joint is one of many restaurants and groceries that have been hit by shrinkflation. For example, in South Florida, a Five Guys's large fry has crept up to around $8, though this varies based on the specific location. Despite these growing prices, many believe that we're not getting an overflowing pile of crunchy, salty fries to match. In fact, Five Guys was known for adding an extra scoop of fries to the top of each order, but since the bag change, some believe the tradition is long gone.
Still, there are some workarounds to get the extra fries you deserve. For one thing, some locations have not enacted the bag changeover yet (though it is still coming), so search around to see which Five Guys are kicking it old school with cups. Secondly, ordering takeout may ensure more fries. According to customers online, extra fried spuds slip to the bottom of larger to-go bags, rather than on the plastic tray when you dine in.