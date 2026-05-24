Why Five Guys Ditched The Fry Cups For Paper Bags

Sometimes, our favorite fast food chains decide to switch things up, much to fan disappointment. While some changes are drastic — like revamping entire recipes of beloved menu items — others are more subtle yet still cause as much uproar online. This is exactly what happened at the tail end of 2025 when Five Guys started serving fries in paper bags instead of cups. According to the popular burger chain, the change was made to improve the freshness of the fries and help reduce waste, however, customers are not convinced.

Although Five Guys insists the fry portion sizes have remained the same, customers claim they've significantly decreased since the change. A recent Five Guys press release stated, "The bags allow air to circulate better, which means fresher fries." Additionally, the burger chain revealed that "the grease-resistant paper actually wicks excess oil away from the fries." Nevertheless, while these new bags are biodegradable, BPA-free, and more environmentally friendly, fans are more concerned with the fact they don't overflow with potato goodness like the cups did.

The occasional Five Guys goer doesn't seem frazzled by how fries are served, but diehard fans are making a case for the cups' return. For instance, on an official Five Guys post on Facebook announcing the change, one user commented it's simply a "politically correct way of saying 'paper bags are cheaper than cups.'" Conversely, another commenter added that "the cup kept some grease from soaking through the bag onto your car seats when taking it home."