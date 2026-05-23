The Best Ways To Reuse Old Cabinets And Add More Space To Your Kitchen

Whether you want to increase the resale value of your home or are simply desiring a fresh look, the kitchen is an excellent room to start with for renovations. Years of wear and tear may make you want to switch out old cabinets for something new, but that doesn't mean you need to toss them forever — they could be the key to a more spacious kitchen.

When revamping your kitchen, interior designer Kerrie Kelly told Tasting Table that old cabinets can be a great foundation for other purposes. While the cabinets may no longer function in their original form, the CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio and 2026 National Kitchen and Bath Association Chair said that, if they're good quality, they can last for years as something else.

"Repurposing kitchen cabinetry into storage benches can be a wonderful way to extend the life of quality materials while adding character and function to a home," said Kelly. However, for sturdy storage benches that create space even beyond the kitchen, you're going to need a particular type of cabinet: a base cabinet.

"Base cabinets are often ideal because they already provide structural support and built-in storage, making them a natural foundation for mudrooms, entry benches, laundry rooms, or even window seating," explained Kelly. With a little DIY magic, you can easily repurpose kitchen cabinets into stylish custom storage.