This Genius Fork Hack Makes Cutting Cake Effortless

Whether for a birthday, holiday, or simply "just because," there's nothing like a big, fluffy sheet cake to cap off a festive celebration. Of course, this is where the tricky part comes in. Cutting a cake evenly and efficiently can present somewhat of a challenge, but with one simple hack — and plenty of plastic forks — you can save time and share sweet treats in a breeze.

Start by sticking plastic forks into your cake, spacing them evenly throughout the sheet. Next, carefully cut and lift each piece up using the plastic fork in lieu of a spatula. This will allow you to dole out these desserts on individual serving plates with the fork already conveniently in place.

This cake-cutting hack is especially easy if you're working with a pre-scored Costco cake, which basically puts the cutting lines in place for you. As a note, this cake-cutting hack will not work on every type of cake, but it is a particularly ideal choice when working with store-bought sheet cakes that have relatively dense frosting.