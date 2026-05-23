This Genius Fork Hack Makes Cutting Cake Effortless
Whether for a birthday, holiday, or simply "just because," there's nothing like a big, fluffy sheet cake to cap off a festive celebration. Of course, this is where the tricky part comes in. Cutting a cake evenly and efficiently can present somewhat of a challenge, but with one simple hack — and plenty of plastic forks — you can save time and share sweet treats in a breeze.
Start by sticking plastic forks into your cake, spacing them evenly throughout the sheet. Next, carefully cut and lift each piece up using the plastic fork in lieu of a spatula. This will allow you to dole out these desserts on individual serving plates with the fork already conveniently in place.
This cake-cutting hack is especially easy if you're working with a pre-scored Costco cake, which basically puts the cutting lines in place for you. As a note, this cake-cutting hack will not work on every type of cake, but it is a particularly ideal choice when working with store-bought sheet cakes that have relatively dense frosting.
More tips for serving and cutting cake
Using this hack with a grocery store cake will save both time and effort while reducing the need for a special spatula. Make your forks do the literal heavy lifting, which will definitely come in handy when you're swarmed with hungry party guests who have saved room for cake. While it is recommended for store-bought cakes, you can certainly try the hack with a more dense, homemade recipe, though you'll likely want to test this theory with a smaller cake first to avoid the risk of a mess.
For example, if you're making a celebratory sheet cake from scratch, science says that whole eggs lead to a denser Swiss buttercream. This will provide the proper texture into which you can stick your forks and carefully lift up each piece. In contrast, if you've got a particularly melty ice cream cake on your hands, a spatula or spoon is the preferable way to go.
Though there are plenty of desserts that can be considered a "beautiful mess," while still remaining delicious, there is something to the aesthetic quality of carefully cutting a cleaner slice of cake. What's more, if you're serving guests, these make for the most picture-perfect pieces. No matter the occasion, a thoughtfully cut piece of cake, served with a fork at the ready, will always be a delight.