Science Says That Whole Eggs Lead To A Denser Swiss Buttercream

Swiss buttercream is typically made with just five ingredients: egg whites, sugar, butter, vanilla, and salt. By using the egg whites, the result is a consistency that is super light and airy. So what should you do if you want a buttercream that is more dense in consistency? The answer is simple: use whole eggs instead of just the egg whites.

The reason all comes down to science — the buttercream becomes denser because the inclusion of the yolks allow for less air to be trapped into the mixture, as it would with just the egg whites. Thus, the Swiss buttercream gains a dense and creamy consistency — although, technically, with the inclusion of whole eggs, it becomes a French buttercream.

For those curious, if you were to take the third and final route — using just egg yolks — then the consistency would be rich and silky, but with a taste that is a bit more custard-like than the simple sweetness of the typical route. Really, all three options will make for a great topping for any cake or cupcake, so it all comes down to personal preference.