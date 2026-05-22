The Texas-Based Sandwich Chain Customers Insist Isn't Worth It Anymore

A concept that started in Texas in 2003 and earned founder Jeff Sinelli industry recognition for branding and marketing has customers wondering what happened. Newsweek recognized Which Wich's customer service in 2024, but still disgruntled sandwich lovers have taken to social media to vent their frustrations. "When it first came around my area 10+ years ago it was really good high quality. Like everything since then, it's gotten more expensive at lower quality as time went on until people stopped going altogether and they packed up and left," wrote one customer on Reddit.

Initially, Which Wich did well, boasting over 500 locations by 2017, before the pandemic dealt a blow that the chain never fully recovered from. Fans who remember the early days point to what made it worth visiting. Instead of paper, signature sandwich bags were used for customers to mark orders, a comprehensive menu offered plenty of choices, sandwiches were sizable, and ingredients weren't skimped or forgotten. The drop in quality has grown difficult to ignore. "Their bread tastes like paper," wrote one customer on Reddit. 24/7 Wall St. listed Which Wich as one of the sandwich shops to avoid, and the brand landed on our list of sandwich chains that aren't worth the money.