Why Does The Subway Logo Have Arrows?

Branding is visual identity, and Subway has one of the most recognizable fast food restaurant logos in the world, with a presence in over 100 countries. But, what does that logo actually mean? The first and last letters of the restaurant's name ("S" and "Y") are stylistically elongated into arrows that point in opposite directions — and there are multiple theories about what, exactly, these arrows represent. Even as Subway's restaurant logo design has changed over the years, the flourished arrowheads bookending its title have remained since 1970.

According to one popular hypothesis, the arrows symbolize the entrance and exit of a Subway restaurant, a nod to the quick service of the chain's assembly line structure. Guests approach the counter, move down the glass-windowed buffet as their sandwich is systematically assembled, then exit the store from the opposite side of the line. Alternatively, another theory maintains that the logo's arrows are meant to evoke the signage of an actual subway system – a public transit motif that also ostensibly captures the fast food sandwich chain's efficiency and speed. In 1976, Subway's logo was even depicted in gold text against a black oval-shaped badge, a color palette that New Yorkers might subconsciously recognize from the MTA's signage for the N, Q, and R subway lines.