This Budget Bacon At Dollar Tree Is A Must-Have For Cookouts

Dollar Tree has plenty of hidden gems that'll surprise your taste buds at a very low price. And if you're looking for some great options to throw on the grill at a backyard cookout, we created a long list of Dollar Tree essentials for your first BBQ of 2026. Make sure you don't miss Jamestown Brand Hardwood Smoked sliced bacon, the perfect topper for backyard bacon cheeseburgers.

At only $3 for a 16-ounce package, Jamestown Brand bacon is quite the bargain. The packaging states that the bacon is sliced thinly and comes in irregular shapes — meaning it's likely sourced from the end of the slab where it's more challenging to cut uniform slices. But these cured bacon slices have an incredible flavor that complements the savoriness of the bacon with smokiness and saltiness from the cure. When you fry it up, it shrinks into irregularly shaped, thin, meaty ribbons. So, you won't get picture-perfect strips, but the flavor and price more than make up for it.

You can fry the strips in a cast-iron skillet over the grill alongside burgers, hot dogs, and corn on the cob. Add a few strips of bacon to your favorite burger recipe or wrap the raw bacon around hot dogs before throwing them on the grill. Make a fan favorite appetizer by wrapping the bacon around cream cheese-stuffed jalapeños for zesty poppers.