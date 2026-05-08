13 Dollar Tree Essential Foods For Your First BBQ Of 2026

Spring has sprung! We've moved out of sweater weather and into brighter, longer days with comfortably warm temperatures. It's time to sweep the past season off the deck, uncover the outdoor furniture, and gather family and friends together for a good old-fashioned barbecue. To save you time and money, there are so many Dollar Tree hidden gems and essential foods that can help make your first barbecue of the season a successful and tasty one.

From snacks, salads, chips, and dips, to spices and sweet finales, Dollar Tree has great savings and great foods your friends and family can enjoy. Hot dogs, hamburgers, brats, steaks, or chicken — take your pick. Fire up the grill and the smoker; might as well use them both. Be sure and grab the extra-large sturdy plates; with all the deliciousness you're about to serve up, you're going to need them.