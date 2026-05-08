13 Dollar Tree Essential Foods For Your First BBQ Of 2026
Spring has sprung! We've moved out of sweater weather and into brighter, longer days with comfortably warm temperatures. It's time to sweep the past season off the deck, uncover the outdoor furniture, and gather family and friends together for a good old-fashioned barbecue. To save you time and money, there are so many Dollar Tree hidden gems and essential foods that can help make your first barbecue of the season a successful and tasty one.
From snacks, salads, chips, and dips, to spices and sweet finales, Dollar Tree has great savings and great foods your friends and family can enjoy. Hot dogs, hamburgers, brats, steaks, or chicken — take your pick. Fire up the grill and the smoker; might as well use them both. Be sure and grab the extra-large sturdy plates; with all the deliciousness you're about to serve up, you're going to need them.
Herr's Stubb's Sticky Sweet Bar-B-Q Cheese Curls
Every barbecue needs at least one big bowl of chips. Dollar Tree offers plenty of options, but fans insist you try Herr's Stubb's Sticky Sweet Bar-B-Q Cheese Curls. They're a favorite among Dollar Tree shoppers, so you may want to grab a couple bags. Better yet, offer a selection by picking up the Herr's Stubbs Original Bar-B-Q Potato Chips as well.
Betty Crocker Suddenly Pasta Salad
Cold pasta salad is so refreshing amongst a barbecue spread. At Dollar Tree, you have two great Betty Crocker Suddenly Pasta Salad options: Classic and Ranch and Bacon. Throw in some sliced cherry tomatoes, diced peppers, and a sprinkle of Parmesan for extra texture and fresh flavors. Customers love them, but some argue the portions can be a bit small. Depending on your crowd, you may want to pick up multiple boxes.
El Sabroso Original Salsitas Spicy Salsa Tortilla Rounds
Offer your guests a spicy snack with the El Sabroso Original Salsitas Spicy Salsa Tortilla Rounds. These crispy snacks are great paired with some guacamole, salsa, or something refreshingly creamy for dunking, so tell guests to bring a dip of their choice to try these with. Maybe keep a bag back for yourself to enjoy after your guests leave.
Condiments
You need condiments to squirt and slather on whatever comes off the grill, and Dollar Tree has you covered. You can find name-brand favorites, including Hunt's ketchup, French's yellow mustard, and Kraft mayo, all at Dollar Tree. Condiments are something fans stock up on when they visit, especially if it's for a barbecue. It's hard to beat the selection and prices.
Kingsford spices
Whether you're seasoning steaks, burgers, chicken, or seafood, you can find a great selection of Kingsford seasonings at Dollar Tree. Fans stock up on these seasonings for their great taste, and prices they feel are cheaper compared to regular grocery stores. "I love that they carry Kingsford seasoning," said one fan on Reddit. "The Cajun is a must, and so is the garlic and herb." You can also find lemon pepper at some locations.
Philly Gourmet Backyard Grillers Beef Patties
The easiest way to grill up a tasty burger is to buy a good frozen burger patty. At Dollar Tree, shoppers go for Philly Gourmet Backyard Grillers Beef Patties, which come in a frozen four-pack. While they're already cooked, the grill is a great place to bring back the heat and take credit for the fantastic flavor. Reviewers note that they're affordable and "taste like they just came off the grill." One box feeds a small family or gathering, but at these prices, you can feed as many as you want.
Home Style Select Jalapeño Cheddar Dip
If you have chips, you might as well grab some dip. Regulars at Dollar Tree say the Home Style Select Jalapeño Cheddar Dip is the best for a wide range of chips. For those who don't like the heat, there's also the Home Style Select Nacho Cheese Dip, and the Home Style Select French Onion Dip is perfect with a plate of fresh veggies.
Jamestown Brand Hardwood Smoked Sliced Bacon
Jamestown Brand Hardwood Smoked Sliced Bacon has irregular cuts, so it doesn't catch top dollar at your average grocery chain. What it does have, however, is good flavor. This is perfect for topping burgers, but you might catch people snagging a piece in passing.
Bomb Pops
Nothing is more nostalgic at a barbecue than Bomb Pops. You just can't beat the chilly, crisp combination of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry flavors after a day in the sun. Luckily, you can find these classic frozen treats while strolling through the grocery section of your Dollar Tree. Grab them for the kiddos, but the adults may want them, too. This iconic popsicle is a must for making your barbecue truly memorable.
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
What would a backyard barbecue be without a tall glass of sweat tea? At Dollar Tree, you can find 52-ounce bottles of Gold Peak Sweet Tea. Throw it into a pitcher with some fresh lemon wedges, and no one should guess it came out of a bottle. Reviewers say it tastes just like home-brewed, so not only will you be a grillmaster, but your guests will also think you're a brewmaster.
Breckenridge Farms Hamburger Dill Chips
A dill pickle is delicious on a grilled burger and fabulous thrown on a grilled link, hot dog, or brat. When it comes to dill pickles, Dollar Tree has Breckenridge Farms Hamburger Dill Chips, what one reviewer calls the "best pickles ever." Best grab a jar and put it close to the condiment station.
Sunkist Grape Soda
Grape soda is a fizzy favorite, and part of many people's childhoods. Reviewers on Reddit call Sunkist's version "refreshing and delicious." Needless to say, this is a fun option to round out your drink table. Dollar Tree has you covered with low-priced 2-liter bottles just waiting to join in the fun.
John Morrell Polish Sausage
John Morrell Polish Sausage can be used in a variety of ways and is the perfect addition to other, more classic grill mates. Throw some onions and peppers on the grill, and buy some hefty buns, and this sausage might just steal the barbecue show. If you're enjoying a little boil in your backyard, this is perfect straight from the grill to the pot or table.