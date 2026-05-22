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There's nothing better to wash down a peanut butter and banana sandwich – aka an Elvis — like a cuppa joe. How you take your coffee is an exceptionally personal matter, and for The King of Rock 'n' Roll, his daily coffee preference was (perhaps unsurprisingly) sweet. Presley was famously a Pepsi fan, but when it came to his go-to coffee order, he actually took the beverage less less sugary ... although still sweet. According to Adam Victor's 2008 book "The Elvis Encyclopedia" — a collection of research exploring Elvis' life and habits — Presley took his coffee with half-and-half and a sweetener, typically Sweet'N Low (via the I Need Coffee blog).

Sweet'N Low is made of saccharin, a low-calorie sweetener 300 to 500 times sweeter than sugar. It's safe to use in small doses, and many people opt for this alternative as a way to reduce or eliminate sugar from their diets. One four-calorie packet is roughly the equivalent of two teaspoons of sugar in terms of flavor — a perhaps helpful concession to offset many of Elvis' other favorite foods, which included classic Southern banana pudding and pound cake. Sweet'N Low first hit the market in 1957, the same year Elvis dominated radio waves with his hit "All Shook Up." In fact, the years of 1956-1958 are widely regarded as The King's pop culture dominance victory lap, bringing rock 'n' roll to millions. Maybe he drank a lot of Sweet'N Low infused coffee during that time.