This Storage Mistake Is Causing Duplicate Items To Appear All Over Your Kitchen

You probably know the feeling of rifling through a kitchen drawer, saying, "I know I saw it the other day!" and asking, "Where is it?" into the void. Powered by a sense of frustration and not wanting to look through every drawer, cabinet, or pantry space to find it, you'll make a trip to the store to pick up a replacement — only to find the original item the second you get home. However, duplicate kitchen items are a source of clutter, and it can be reduced with one simple tip: Keep items visible.

While this rule can easily be applied to kitchen utensils and gadgets — which seem to grow legs and walk away every time that you need them — it can also be applied to pantry goods and food, too. That way, before you make a trek to the grocery store, you can survey your cabinets, make a list based on how much of each you have, and only buy what you need. It'll make your shopping trips more efficient and help you save money, too.