The High-Shelf Kitchen Trick That Keeps Everything Visible (And Never Forgotten)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kitchen storage spaces are always in hot commodities. Whether your kitchen is tiny or large, you can always fill every nook and cranny with the things you need to cook, bake, clean, eat, and entertain. Thinking vertically is an ace kitchen-storage solution — the problem is that sometimes things can get lost when they're so far above eye level. Fortunately, there's a simple solution: Turn high shelves into drawers.
This is one of those genius TikTok hacks for maximizing pantry space, and it works in any cabinet or on any open shelf in your kitchen, too. This doesn't require breaking out the toolbox or hiring a pro to build and install drawers. All you need are bins that fit the space, which will function like drawers. Without this hack, whatever you place on high shelves risks being forgotten.
You may open your pantry or cabinet door and see whatever's at the very front of a higher shelf, but anything behind that? It's out of sight, out of mind. That's how you end up forgetting that certain items have spoiled before you even got to use them, or how you buy duplicates of items you had already — it can be a real waste of money. Grouping essentials into bins means you can effortlessly pull the bin down in a snap and see everything you have.
How to choose and use bins on high kitchen shelves
Drawer-like bins on high shelves is one of the best kitchen-organization hacks. It's easy, quick, affordable, and effective. Simply measure your space so you know what size bins to buy, then group items according to how you use them. For instance, these SKTKSE Clear Plastic Organizers come in different sizes, which is handy. Some are big enough to group cleaning supplies, jars of spices and dried goods, or oils and vinegars. Others, however, are more compact, perfect for items like cooking tools or utensils, smaller vessels, snack packs, and tea bags.
Arrange your bins however they work in terms of the surface area on your high shelves. This technique works even better when your containers are clear. While any bin is an upgrade because you can pull it down and see its contents rather than teetering on a step stool while rummaging around, a transparent bin boosts that instant visibility factor. For a similar effect, try these VITEVER Pantry Organization Wire Baskets. Alternatively, if you want bins with lids, give these Vtopmart Clear Storage Bins a try.
Although your bins will be high up, it's still worth getting containers that you like the look of — and that match your kitchen. This is especially true if they're going on open shelves. This way, you'll be able to see them from certain angles and distances. If you do choose bins that aren't clear, just be sure to label them accordingly. This organization will help you spot and grab things; no fuss, no muss.