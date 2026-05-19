The Aldi Wooden Fruit Bowl That's Giving A Luxurious Look For Less

Aldi can sometimes get a bad rap. The budget-friendly grocery chain, which is one of the most popular in Europe, is known for its affordable in-house brands and cheap basics, and people tend to associate low prices with poor quality. However, Aldi has some amazing stuff on offer — especially when it comes to its "Aldi Finds" products. The "Aldi Finds" aisle is where you go to find an ever-changing selection of shoes, toys, and kitchenware — including a fruit bowl that could put Pottery Barn to shame.

The Crofton Acacia Centerpiece Bowl is a brand-new product at Aldi that will be available from May 20. With a 13-inch diameter and sturdy base, the dark wooden bowl is perfect for storing fruit or serving refreshing summer salads, but it's pretty enough to be used as a decoration too. It has a shallow foot that raises it off the table slightly, and because it's made of acacia, each bowl is unique and naturally water-resistant. The best part? It costs just $19.99, which is a fraction of the price of similar bowls from higher-end stores.