The Aldi Wooden Fruit Bowl That's Giving A Luxurious Look For Less
Aldi can sometimes get a bad rap. The budget-friendly grocery chain, which is one of the most popular in Europe, is known for its affordable in-house brands and cheap basics, and people tend to associate low prices with poor quality. However, Aldi has some amazing stuff on offer — especially when it comes to its "Aldi Finds" products. The "Aldi Finds" aisle is where you go to find an ever-changing selection of shoes, toys, and kitchenware — including a fruit bowl that could put Pottery Barn to shame.
The Crofton Acacia Centerpiece Bowl is a brand-new product at Aldi that will be available from May 20. With a 13-inch diameter and sturdy base, the dark wooden bowl is perfect for storing fruit or serving refreshing summer salads, but it's pretty enough to be used as a decoration too. It has a shallow foot that raises it off the table slightly, and because it's made of acacia, each bowl is unique and naturally water-resistant. The best part? It costs just $19.99, which is a fraction of the price of similar bowls from higher-end stores.
What is Acacia wood?
Acacia is a durable, medium to coarse-textured wood with a river-like pattern that looks stunning in kitchens and living rooms. It's becoming an extremely popular material — so much so that it can be found in nearly every homeware store, and for a lot of money. Crate and Barrel is currently selling a 14-inch acacia serving bowl for between $63 and $80, and Williams-Sonoma has a 12-inch one on offer for nearly $100. The Chateau Acacia Wood Salad Bowl at Pottery Barn, which is also smaller than the Aldi Crofton bowl, costs $69 to $200, depending on the size.
The Aldi Crofton bowl looks a little different from some of these other pieces. The Williams-Sonoma bowl is taller, and Crate and Barrel's one is wider, but the Aldi bowl has a tapered silhouette that will stand out on any table. If you do happen to get your hands on one, make sure you don't put it in the dishwasher, as heat can damage the natural oils of acacia wooden kitchenware. Instead, wash with warm water and mild soap and dry immediately. You should also get to Aldi sooner rather than later. Aldi Finds products only last for one week — and the bowl could be gone a lot sooner than that.