Why McDonald's Won't Let You Order Fries For Breakfast
There are some mornings, especially after a late night or a few too many, when one wakes up with a hankering for fries. It's the perfect delivery vehicle for salt and fried carbs, and McDonald's fries have consistently been ranked as some of the best fast food fries out there. Which is why it's so painful that the global chain doesn't serve fries during breakfast hours, and likely never will. It's not out of spite, but simply because of logistics and fryer management.
McDonald's is legendary for its extremely efficient operating system, and there's no reason for them to stray from it. During the breakfast rush, precious fryer space is committed to the hash browns, which came in at a respectable third in our ranking of McDonald's best breakfast items. On Reddit, an employee explains: "It's the same fryer (depending on the store). Fries and hash browns cook at different temps so you can't do both at once." Fries and hash browns may both be fried, but they require different cooking programs and hold times. Mickey D's kitchen is nothing if not engineered for extreme consistency, so trying to simultaneously fry two different items would throw a wrench into the works.
The Golden Arches are also meticulous about quality control. Considering that their fries are the best-selling menu item, the brand isn't going to mess with its french fry operation just because you've got a craving on a random Tuesday morning.
It's the same reason why McDonald's quit serving all-day breakfast
The same logic applies to why McDonald's doesn't serve burgers during its breakfast hours. Eggs and burger patties require different temperatures on the grill, and just like with fries, there's simply not enough equipment to handle both. McDonald's did toy with this breakfast/lunch dichotomy in the past. In 2015, the chain launched all-day breakfast to try and get sales up. But the shift was anything but easy. Customers may have loved the flexibility, but franchise owners had to not only buy additional equipment, but also deal with operational headaches and slower service. When the pandemic hit in 2020, McDonald's conveniently used that moment to end all-day breakfast.
Ironically, what makes McDonald's function so expertly at large-scale operations is why the brand has such limitations. And these limitations continue to frustrate customers. The kitchens of this behemoth chain are nothing like an independently operated restaurant, rather, they're more of an engineered assembly line designed to pump out burgers quickly and efficiently.
Though it's probably small comfort, just know that when McDonald's says "no way" to fries at breakfast, it's not about unwillingness. The fast food giant has tried to switch things up in the past, and both corporate and franchise owners weren't thrilled with the result. The brand's commitment to speed and a tightly controlled workflow is why it remains one of the most profitable restaurant chains in the world.