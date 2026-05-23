9 Most Cluttered Spots In Your Kitchen And How To Deal With Them

If you feel like your living space is getting smaller and smaller, chances are that it's filled to the brim with random items. That means you're ready to declutter. Getting rid of items is no easy task, but it can often help you breathe fresh air into your space. Do you really need 14 mugs when you have exactly two that you reach for? What about that enormous pile of plastic takeout containers?

I have done a fair amount of decluttering, decluttering challenges, and moving over the years, so I have quite a lot of insights on how to get rid of items that no longer serve you while maximizing your space. I'll go over the most cluttered areas in your kitchen and give you insights on how to deal with them. I'll also give you some questions to ask yourself for certain areas.

It may seem overwhelming, but it's important only to tackle one spot at a time. Don't attempt to do everything at once. Pick one of the following areas, take everything out, and really take a look at each item. Then see what you can donate, list on a secondhand app, give to a friend, or organize better to make the area easier to navigate. Let's get started — your kitchen will be clutter-free in no time.