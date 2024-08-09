The 3-Part Solution For Removing Pesky Tomato Stains From Plastic

Whether you're lugging last night's pasta leftovers in your work lunch, or you've batched a big pot of pigmented tomato curry in your fridge, there's a good chance that the memory of the meal lingered long after. If you glance at your orange-tinted plastic containers and are always reminded of "that time I made tomato sauce," you aren't alone.

These frustrating, greasy tomato stains don't pose a threat to food safety, but that doesn't mean they won't harm your appetite. These stains come from the bright red pigment lycopene, a natural antioxidant that's also found in beets, papaya, guava, pink grapefruit, and red cabbage, among other things. With the addition of oil in tomato sauces, lycopene is super prone to sticking around once it gets absorbed into the plastic. Luckily, there's a simple solution to ditch that orange tint once and for all, and there's a pretty good chance that you already have everything you need on hand. It only takes baking soda (which is also great for curry stains), dish soap, and water.

To remove tomato stains, combine two tablespoons of baking soda, one teaspoon of water, and ¼ teaspoon of dish soap into a paste, then scrub it into your unsightly tinged plastic containers. Allow the paste to sit for 15 minutes to an hour, then rinse and repeat until it comes out clear and good as new.