Bananas Aren't The Only Potassium-Rich Fruit — This Summer Favorite Is Too
Including more fruits and vegetables in your diet is a great way to ensure you're getting all the essential nutrients your body needs. There's a lot to be said about protein and fiber, but potassium is also a key mineral and a kind of electrolyte, which helps to keep your body working efficiently, particularly when it comes to your nerves and muscles. While bananas are practically synonymous with potassium, you can also look to a fresh and juicy watermelon to help increase your potassium intake.
By serving size, a single slice of watermelon does not have more potassium than a banana; however, it is nonetheless a good source of the mineral. Two wedges — or approximately one-eighth — of watermelon contains about 640 milligrams of potassium, while a single regular-sized banana has more than 400 milligrams of potassium alone. Taking this into consideration, you can decide how much of the summer fruit you'd like to enjoy to get more potassium into your meals. As always, be sure to consult with your personal physician regarding the right dietary choices for your specific needs.
There are many creative ways to cut watermelon this summer and even more fun ways to serve the fresh fruit. Combine it into a fruit salad with bananas for an especially potassium-rich snack that's filled with other nutrients too. You can even grill chunks of either one as fruit kabobs for a fun twist on a barbecue favorite.
The many ways to enjoy watermelon
If you're looking for a showstopping way to serve up watermelon at your next party, hollow out a watermelon for the ultimate serving bowl and use a melon baller to cut the fruit into bite-sized pieces to refill the festive vessel. The refreshing fruit also makes an excellent base for a sorbet, punch, or frozen granita when blended with sugar and freshly squeezed lime juice. Try cutting into triangles or rounds and using the fruit to make a dessert-style pizza.
The possibilities are endless, and you can always combine watermelon with other seasonal fruits to give your dish a boost of potassium. For example, other melons such as honeydew and cantaloupe are also good sources of potassium. Mix up the tropical flavors by including kiwi, mango, and papayas — all of which are also high in potassium — in your favorite fruit-forward dishes.
For those who like savory snacks just as much as sweet, add a dash of salt or Tajín to your sliced watermelon before serving. The fruit also goes well when cut into chunks and mixed up with feta cheese and mint in a fresh salad. You can also try pickling your watermelon and serving it on a charcuterie or grazing board. There are so many ways to up your potassium intake with this tasty and nutritious treat.