Bananas Aren't The Only Potassium-Rich Fruit — This Summer Favorite Is Too

Including more fruits and vegetables in your diet is a great way to ensure you're getting all the essential nutrients your body needs. There's a lot to be said about protein and fiber, but potassium is also a key mineral and a kind of electrolyte, which helps to keep your body working efficiently, particularly when it comes to your nerves and muscles. While bananas are practically synonymous with potassium, you can also look to a fresh and juicy watermelon to help increase your potassium intake.

By serving size, a single slice of watermelon does not have more potassium than a banana; however, it is nonetheless a good source of the mineral. Two wedges — or approximately one-eighth — of watermelon contains about 640 milligrams of potassium, while a single regular-sized banana has more than 400 milligrams of potassium alone. Taking this into consideration, you can decide how much of the summer fruit you'd like to enjoy to get more potassium into your meals. As always, be sure to consult with your personal physician regarding the right dietary choices for your specific needs.

There are many creative ways to cut watermelon this summer and even more fun ways to serve the fresh fruit. Combine it into a fruit salad with bananas for an especially potassium-rich snack that's filled with other nutrients too. You can even grill chunks of either one as fruit kabobs for a fun twist on a barbecue favorite.