How To Hollow A Watermelon For The Ultimate Serving Bowl

Watermelon is the quintessential summer fruit. Its sweetness can rival any indulgent snack, while its watery lightness provides peak refreshment in the summer heat. Watermelons are also a whole lot of fun at a summer party — even more so if you're using one as a decor piece. Because it's so big, it can easily double as a serving bowl when hollowed out; fill it with fresh fruit, use it as a clever way to serve drinks, or turn it into a unique ice cream bowl. The easiest way to do that is to simply cut the watermelon in half and then scoop out the meat with a melon baller or a round stainless steel ice cream scoop. Because the edges of these tools are sharper than your regular spoon, they'll scoop out the fruit really nicely and without too much splashing. This will also give you nicely shaped fruit balls that you can serve inside the hollowed-out rind.

If the aesthetic of the watermelon chunks isn't that significant, or you just don't have the extra tools, you can also use a knife. Cut the meat of the melon deeply in a square pattern and then all around the rind. If you're a big Halloween fan, your pumpkin carving tools can really come in handy here, since some come with a rounded edge. Once you have your squares, take them out with a spoon or a fork. The middle squares will likely need some extra help from the knife, mind you.