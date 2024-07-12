Hollowed Out Fruit Makes The Best Ice Cream Bowls For Summer Treats

In 2023, Costco's Island Way Sorbets were the dessert of the summer. In videos with over one million views, TikTokers scooped creamy, colorful sorbets out of hollowed-out frozen fruit halves like mangoes, lemons, and coconuts. There are a few reasons these treats popped off as much as they did: They're bright, cute, and make for less dirty dishes. Plus, the little bowls come pre-portioned and are an easy snack to grab out of your freezer and shovel into your mouth on a hot day.

But you don't have to stop at sorbet, or at these Costco goodies. Hollowed-out cups also make the perfect vehicle for scoops of ice cream, where you can enjoy a plethora of creamy-fruity flavor combos. While the Costco bowls aren't edible, making your own at home also opens up the possibility of a little fruity flavor seeping through to your ice cream. You can fill and freeze them ahead of time, à la the boxed sorbets, or you can stock a bunch of peels in your freezer for when you feel the ice cream craving coming on.