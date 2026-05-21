This Popular One-Pan Dumpling Bake Starts With Trader Joe's Staples

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When pressed for time and access to fresh ingredients, using pre-made and packaged foods can streamline your meals while still allowing some culinary creativity. Cleverly combine several Trader Joe's prepared foods to make the most of your food budget and kitchen space. In just one pan, you can take a bag of your favorite Trader Joe's frozen dumplings, its house-brand "Soyaki" sauce, a can of coconut milk, and a generous helping of curry paste to make a mouthwatering Trader Joe's dumpling bake.

Depending on the Trader Joe's frozen dumplings available at your local store, you can likely choose between chicken, vegetable, pork, or beef varieties. It's simply a matter of scouring the frozen section of Trader Joe's and seeing what type of savory dumpling is most appealing to your palate.

Thoroughly mix the liquids in an oven-safe pan, and add in the still-frozen dumplings, making sure they are fully coated. Bake this in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until the dumplings become tender. If you want to add in more vegetables, such as frozen peas or carrots, remove the pan after about 15 minutes, add in the vegetables, and bake for another 25 to 30 minutes until the veggies tenderize. There are so many fun ways to serve these saucy dumplings and plenty of ingredient additions and upgrades you can make.