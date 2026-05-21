This Popular One-Pan Dumpling Bake Starts With Trader Joe's Staples
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When pressed for time and access to fresh ingredients, using pre-made and packaged foods can streamline your meals while still allowing some culinary creativity. Cleverly combine several Trader Joe's prepared foods to make the most of your food budget and kitchen space. In just one pan, you can take a bag of your favorite Trader Joe's frozen dumplings, its house-brand "Soyaki" sauce, a can of coconut milk, and a generous helping of curry paste to make a mouthwatering Trader Joe's dumpling bake.
Depending on the Trader Joe's frozen dumplings available at your local store, you can likely choose between chicken, vegetable, pork, or beef varieties. It's simply a matter of scouring the frozen section of Trader Joe's and seeing what type of savory dumpling is most appealing to your palate.
Thoroughly mix the liquids in an oven-safe pan, and add in the still-frozen dumplings, making sure they are fully coated. Bake this in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until the dumplings become tender. If you want to add in more vegetables, such as frozen peas or carrots, remove the pan after about 15 minutes, add in the vegetables, and bake for another 25 to 30 minutes until the veggies tenderize. There are so many fun ways to serve these saucy dumplings and plenty of ingredient additions and upgrades you can make.
Dressing up a dumpling bake with Trader Joe's ingredients
This one-pan fusion dish is filled with warmth, comfort, and plenty of familiar flavors that you can enhance with different Trader Joe's products to fully customize the taste and texture of your meal. For example, you don't have to limit yourself to simply Soyaki, curry paste, or coconut milk. Consider the many different Trader Joe's sauces available, and which ones would best tie all the tastes together in your one-pan dumpling bake.
If you like spicy sensations, go for a mix of Thai green curry simmer sauce and a splash of hot sauce, and top off the finished bake with several spoonfuls of Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion. As for serving, you can enjoy these sauced-up baked dumplings as-is or add a side of steamed rice or noodles. You can pack a bowl with sticky rice and layer a topping of baked dumplings along with sauteed vegetables and fried garlic.
Alternatively, try serving the one-pan dumpling bake over a bed of spring mix or your favorite raw vegetables for extra fiber. Trader Joe's offers several different bagged salads you can use to add complementary flavor and nutritional value. Additionally, try mixing in some freshly minced garlic to your liquid before adding the frozen dumplings and baking for an extra punch of delightfully pungent flavor and a small, yet effective homemade touch. Try this Trader Joe's dumpling bake once, and you'll keep coming back to try delicious new ingredient variations and combinations.