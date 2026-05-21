The Once-Popular All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Chain That You Probably Forgot Existed

It's a sad, sad day when you bring up your old favorite restaurant chain and the name has become so obscure that youngsters don't even recognize it anymore. We've had to say goodbye to several beloved all-you-can-eat buffets over the years, but many former customers are still confused about the sudden and silent closure of Eatza Pizza. Eatza Pizza was a chain that many 2000s kids remember fondly, but barely a decade after opening, it vanished.

Eatza Pizza was best known for its all-you-can-eat buffet, which served rows and rows of endless pizzas and pastas, as well as fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and housemade Zatos (a fried potato specialty). There was even a salad bar. You could grab a slice or two of Sicilian pizza, fill up your salad bowl, stuff yourself on dessert, and send the kids off to play in the restaurant's decked-out games room. It was something like a CiCi's Pizza, with the elaborate pizza offerings and old-school arcades, even if customers say Pizza Inn beats CiCi's by a long shot. At the height of its popularity, Eatza Pizza had close to 100 restaurants across several states, but the happy times didn't last long.