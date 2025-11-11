6 Beloved Pizza Chains That Completely Vanished

If you were a kid in the 1980s, there is a good chance you remember ShowBiz Pizza Place. If not, we'll refresh your memory: There was a four-piece animatronic band of animal characters, called The Rock-A-Fire Explosion, who would play rock songs while you scoffed down pizza and guzzled soda. After that, you could play video games, like the 1980s favorite "Dragon's Lair," for example. Has it all come flooding back?

We can't blame you if ShowBiz Pizza Place was locked in some far, rarely accessed corner of your memory, because the chain has been gone for quite a long time now. While it once had more than 200 locations in the U.S., these all disappeared when it merged with its biggest competitor, Chuck E. Cheese. By the early 1990s, any trace of ShowBiz Pizza Place was gone.

Chuck E. Cheese is, of course, still around, with just under 470 locations left in the U.S. But it hasn't been an easy ride. The beloved family-friendly chain filed for bankruptcy in 2020, but luckily, it managed to emerge a few months later with a new owner. Sadly, though, the animatronics are all gone now. Our take: Chuck E. Cheese is the worst popular pizza chain of all.