3 TSA Rules For Bringing Snacks Through Airport Security

Bringing your own snacks to the airport can feel like you're pulling one over on the overpriced food courts, allowing you to dodge huge markups on bottled water and bland sandwiches. Given the price of airport grub, bringing your own snacks on board can feel like the easiest money-saving hack, but the TSA (aka the Transportation Security Administration) doesn't make it so simple.

Security protocols go far beyond the universal 3.4-ounce liquid rule, with so many gray areas that can make or break your snack strategy. Solid foods like pretzels, crackers, or even some leftover fried rice are a go, but the line between solid and liquid isn't as concrete as one would assume, especially when it comes to creamy, spreadable items. Add in agricultural restrictions that vary by destination, and suddenly that wholesome snack stash gets a little more complicated.

Whether you're trying to save a few or are just a picky eater, showing up to the airport with a lunch bag in tow is the move, but only if done right. There are a lot of unexpected foods that you can squeeze into your carry-on, but it requires a bit of know-how. Keep these three rules in mind so you don't dedicate precious carry-on space to the wrong snacks that will just end up in the trash.