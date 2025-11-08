The Unexpected Liquidy Food You Can Bring Through Airport Security

For years now, TSA rules and regulations have confused travelers. Whether you're taking off your shoes to go through security or watching them throw away your bottle of water, nearly anyone who has flown in the last couple of decades has faced frustration with air travel directives and what you are allowed to bring. If you're looking to have a snack on your flight, the TSA provides very thorough rules on what you can and cannot bring, and they can be surprising. For instance, did you know you can bring soup on a plane? You can, sort of.

The TSA has strict guidelines on the quantity allowed rather than the type of liquid you can carry on a plane. It seems like the nature of the liquid isn't the issue; it's just the volume. In this case, you're more than welcome to bring soup with you, but like shampoo, soda, or honey, you can only bring 3.4 ounces of it. That works out to slightly under half a cup.

A typical appetizer serving of soup is at least eight ounces, but a full meal portion could be anywhere from 12 ounces to 16 ounces. Look at most of the popular canned soup brands, and you'll notice many are about 14 ounces. So the TSA would let you bring about a quarter of a can.