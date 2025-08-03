The TSA Guidance To Know For Bringing Fruits And Vegetables On Your Flight

Everyone knows that the best way to avoid those pesky price hikes on airport snacks is to bring your own, but as you pack your adult version of Lunchables, you might question what is and is not okay to pack for the flight. While a bag of chips or a handful of cookies seems acceptable, what about a banana and some peanut butter? Or a sliced apple? Is TSA going to dig through your bag and issue a fine for that Ziploc bag filled with leftover Caesar salad? The answer is no, you're not going to be penalized for bringing a bag of grapes or chopped bell peppers on a national flight.

As long as you're flying within the continental United States, you're free to bring solid food items in both your carry-on and checked luggage (and here's the TSA guidance to know for bringing fresh eggs on your flight, too). You can also bring any dried fruits, jams/jellies, or canned fruits and vegetables on the flight, though it must follow TSA's guidelines and remain beneath 3.4 ounces to be carried on. Even though Hawaii is one of the 50 states, and Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are technically American territories, passengers cannot bring back most fruits and vegetables from these locations to the U.S. mainland.