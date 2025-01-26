The TSA Guidance To Know For Bringing Fresh Eggs On Your Flight
Did you know that eggs are one of the unexpected foods you can bring through airport security? In fact, if you're thinking of flying with some fresh eggs soon, note that you can either store them in your checked bags or carry them on the flight. One caveat is, however, that you may have to separate the eggs from your carry-on luggage. This means putting the eggs in a bin or tray, outside of your carry-on bag as it goes through the X-ray machine. The TSA does not want the eggs to block the view of other items in your carry-on.
Eggs and other food products, along with powders, are things the TSA has listed that are cluttering and can obstruct the view of other items in carry-on luggage. Taking the eggs out and putting them in a tray doesn't sound so bad. However, we all have heard horror stories of how things get crushed, broken, or mangled as they go through the X-ray machines. In this case, you might want to protect your eggs. One way to do so is to cover the egg carton with bubble wrap. The bubble wrap will act as a cushion and help prevent the eggs from breaking on the conveyor belt.
Keep eggs and other food items fresh on your flight with frozen ice packs
Another way to prevent the eggs from breaking is to wrap each one individually, either with some tissue paper or bubble wrap, while keeping them in the carton they came with. Finally, you can purchase a container that's made for keeping eggs safe while you travel or go camping, like the Stansport egg container that you can purchase online. Alternatively, get a shockproof egg container that comes with a lid. Just note that at any time, TSA may require you to open your egg cartons and show them the contents within.
Once on the flight, note that your eggs will be subjected to warmer temperatures than they are used to outside of the refrigerator. The TSA does allow you to bring frozen ice packs on your flight (as long as they are frozen solid as you pass the security checkpoint), so you may want to bring those along to keep your eggs cool. With these ice packs, you can even pack an elaborate snack the TSA is cool with passengers bringing on their flight: Food for an in-flight charcuterie board! If this tidbit intrigues you, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to building a charcuterie board.