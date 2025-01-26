The TSA Guidance To Know For Bringing Fresh Eggs On Your Flight

Did you know that eggs are one of the unexpected foods you can bring through airport security? In fact, if you're thinking of flying with some fresh eggs soon, note that you can either store them in your checked bags or carry them on the flight. One caveat is, however, that you may have to separate the eggs from your carry-on luggage. This means putting the eggs in a bin or tray, outside of your carry-on bag as it goes through the X-ray machine. The TSA does not want the eggs to block the view of other items in your carry-on.

Eggs and other food products, along with powders, are things the TSA has listed that are cluttering and can obstruct the view of other items in carry-on luggage. Taking the eggs out and putting them in a tray doesn't sound so bad. However, we all have heard horror stories of how things get crushed, broken, or mangled as they go through the X-ray machines. In this case, you might want to protect your eggs. One way to do so is to cover the egg carton with bubble wrap. The bubble wrap will act as a cushion and help prevent the eggs from breaking on the conveyor belt.