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Look, we know how it sounds. Sure, maybe you've glazed a Christmas ham with Coca-Cola, or added maple syrup to your pulled pork, but aren't there some ingredients that should simply never be combined? Isn't there a point at which the amalgamation of sweet and savory goes too far? Well, buckle up, because we haven't reached that point yet — believe it or not, the key to upgrading your next roasted pork belly is the store-bought vanilla frosting sitting in your pantry.

This is one of those unlikely-sounding culinary techniques that makes more sense the more you think about it. Frosting commonly contains a large amount of sugar. Adding sugar aids in the caramelization process, as the meat is cooked and undergoes the Maillard reaction; this increases the flavor and texture, and is a large part of why brown sugar is often included in barbecue rubs or ingredients like honey or maple syrup are used in glazes. Store-bought frosting, which is intended to adhere to other foods, is a quick and easy way to evenly coat your pork belly, yielding deliciously crispy meat. Employing vanilla frosting carries additional benefits, as vanilla and pork go unexpectedly well together.

To try this yourself, season your pork belly with salt and pepper, then arrange it on a wire rack over a rimmed baking sheet, with the pork belly's skin facing upwards to achieve maximum crispiness, then load it into a preheated 225 F oven. After roasting for a couple of hours, remove the meat and evenly spread the frosting over its surface before roasting for another hour. Remove the pork once again and treat it with a second, lighter glaze of frosting, then finish the meat with an additional 10 minutes under the broiler.