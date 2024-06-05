The Simple Trick To Turn Store-Bought Frosting Into A Shiny Cake Glaze
Decorating your homemade cake is one of the most rewarding parts of the baking process. Unfortunately, between whipping up ingredients to get the perfectly sweet frosting and going through the journey of precisely piping designs on top, decorating can also be one of the most time-consuming activities. Home bakers are always eager to find tips to make their baking adventures more productive, especially when that means shaving off time spent in the kitchen. When it comes to frosting cakes, there's an incredibly simple method that completely revolutionizes the traditional way of doing things. To make the perfect smooth and shiny cake glaze, put your stand mixer away, grab a tub of store-bought frosting, and turn to your microwave.
While frosting has more volume and is typically added to cakes in thicker heaps, glazes are a thinner alternative that typically covers cakes with a simple, even layer or drizzle. Microwaving your frosting thins it out enough to make it pourable and easy to manage. Although it changes the texture, the microwave doesn't compromise the taste one bit, ensuring that your final product is just as delicious whether you go the painstaking route of evenly smoothing frosting across each tier, or opt to streamline the process by simply pouring a glaze on top. The finished glaze also sets up wonderfully in the fridge, allowing you to slice your cake cleanly without fear of it turning into a drippy mess.
A perfectly pourable solution
To turn your frosting into a sleek-looking glaze, you just need the one ingredient. First, use a rubber spatula to scrape the frosting out of its original container and into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave the frosting for 30 seconds then stir it well, being sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Then, use a spoon to test the glaze's thickness. If it's thin and pourable, it's ready to use. If not, place the bowl back into the microwave and heat it for an additional 10-15 seconds until it's silky smooth. Be careful not to overheat your frosting as it can burn.
Once ready, you can mix in food coloring, if desired, to add some flair to your final product. Slowly pour the glaze over the top of your cake, allowing it to cascade down the sides. Setting your cake on top of a cooling rack with parchment paper underneath it can keep the glaze from pooling at the bottom and help with cleanup afterward. Before serving, allow the cake to chill in the fridge for at least one hour. This will allow the glaze to slightly harden for maximum enjoyment. Beyond cake, this trick can come in handy when topping a variety of other treats, such as glazed doughnuts, cake pops, or even those store-bought cinnamon rolls that never seem to come with enough icing. For even more inspiration be sure to check out our list of the best ways to elevate store-bought frosting.