The Simple Trick To Turn Store-Bought Frosting Into A Shiny Cake Glaze

Decorating your homemade cake is one of the most rewarding parts of the baking process. Unfortunately, between whipping up ingredients to get the perfectly sweet frosting and going through the journey of precisely piping designs on top, decorating can also be one of the most time-consuming activities. Home bakers are always eager to find tips to make their baking adventures more productive, especially when that means shaving off time spent in the kitchen. When it comes to frosting cakes, there's an incredibly simple method that completely revolutionizes the traditional way of doing things. To make the perfect smooth and shiny cake glaze, put your stand mixer away, grab a tub of store-bought frosting, and turn to your microwave.

While frosting has more volume and is typically added to cakes in thicker heaps, glazes are a thinner alternative that typically covers cakes with a simple, even layer or drizzle. Microwaving your frosting thins it out enough to make it pourable and easy to manage. Although it changes the texture, the microwave doesn't compromise the taste one bit, ensuring that your final product is just as delicious whether you go the painstaking route of evenly smoothing frosting across each tier, or opt to streamline the process by simply pouring a glaze on top. The finished glaze also sets up wonderfully in the fridge, allowing you to slice your cake cleanly without fear of it turning into a drippy mess.