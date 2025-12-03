Coca-Cola Is The Sweet And Tangy Ingredient Your Christmas Eve Ham Needs

Sweet and savory go together like peanut butter and jelly, which are, of course, also sweet and savory. Savory pork pairs beautifully with many sweet flavors. But if you're making a ham, which is even saltier than a normal pork roast, you can up the sweet factor in what goes with it just in time for the holidays. That's why ham is so often served with pineapple or a honey or brown sugar glaze. If you're looking for a fun twist on that for your ham this Christmas Eve, try using Coca-Cola in your glaze instead.

A good glaze will bring out the natural flavor of a ham — its saltiness, smokiness, and those umami notes — while contrasting with sweetness. The play between them elevates ham from something that could otherwise be one-note to a much more dynamic dish. In addition, it can offer a textural contrast by locking in moisture as it caramelizes and creates a crust on the exterior. Coca-Cola has the basic elements you want from a glaze that are obvious right away.

Since the beverage is a sugary liquid, it will reduce to a beautiful sticky syrup that's perfect for glazing ham. The dark color makes a great, shiny exterior, and the flavors in Coke (which combine well with brown sugar and cinnamon) really enhance the pork. There's also another reason soda works so well as a glaze or marinade: the acid that helps tenderize the meat. For a dazzling holiday ham, don't sleep on the Coca-Cola.