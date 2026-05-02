Store-Bought Frosting Isn't Just For Cake. Here Are 11 More Ways To Use It

So, you have extra store-bought frosting. Whether you prefer chocolate frosting, vanilla, or something in between, it's an easy way to decorate a cake without having to put in a ton of effort to make the frosting yourself. But if you have leftovers after making a cake, you may wonder what to do with the container. As much as we endorse simply eating some off a spoon, most of us can't handle so much intense and grainy sweetness for more than a few spoonfuls.

Don't worry — you don't have to throw those extras in the trash. There are a ton of different ways to use store-bought frosting beyond layering it onto a cake. In fact, once you try out a few of these ideas for yourself, you might start buying frosting just to make these special sweet treats. We hope you have a serious sweet tooth, because you're going to need it to give all of these ideas a try.