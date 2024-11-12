Fancy Up Store-Bought Frosting With One Boozy Ingredient

While it's hardly our first choice, we can't deny the convenience of store-bought frosting. It always comes in handy when you need it the most, even if the taste doesn't compare to homemade versions. However, all it takes is a little booze to spruce up any store-bought frosting.

Frosting from the store tends to have a saccharine flavor, a too-thick texture, or a waxy feel to them, among other shortcomings. Thankfully, you can always try out different methods to elevate store-bought frosting, with adding liquor to it being an impactful one. Mixing in this special ingredient helps to give it a smooth, whipped texture while balancing out the toothsome flavor of the spread. Additionally, booze is a quick way to give store-bought frosting a touch of depth.

When incorporating it into the frosting, you don't need to add too much. Start out with a tablespoon or two of booze per tub and give the frosting a taste before deciding to use more. A small amount punches up the flavor without totally dominating the frosting. You can mix in the liquor by hand or use an electric mixer so the frosting can take on a fluffier texture while becoming well combined with the liquor. Use the frosting to boost the flavor of everything from cupcakes and muffins to brownies and cookies.

