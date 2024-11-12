Fancy Up Store-Bought Frosting With One Boozy Ingredient
While it's hardly our first choice, we can't deny the convenience of store-bought frosting. It always comes in handy when you need it the most, even if the taste doesn't compare to homemade versions. However, all it takes is a little booze to spruce up any store-bought frosting.
Frosting from the store tends to have a saccharine flavor, a too-thick texture, or a waxy feel to them, among other shortcomings. Thankfully, you can always try out different methods to elevate store-bought frosting, with adding liquor to it being an impactful one. Mixing in this special ingredient helps to give it a smooth, whipped texture while balancing out the toothsome flavor of the spread. Additionally, booze is a quick way to give store-bought frosting a touch of depth.
When incorporating it into the frosting, you don't need to add too much. Start out with a tablespoon or two of booze per tub and give the frosting a taste before deciding to use more. A small amount punches up the flavor without totally dominating the frosting. You can mix in the liquor by hand or use an electric mixer so the frosting can take on a fluffier texture while becoming well combined with the liquor. Use the frosting to boost the flavor of everything from cupcakes and muffins to brownies and cookies.
What kinds of booze should you use in store-bought frosting?
To complement the flavor of the icing, opt for alcohol that has notes of baking spices. Drinks infused with things like cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, or anise ensure that the addition of booze doesn't taste too jarring when combined with frosting. You can amplify the flavor of store-bought frosting with a little bourbon, giving the spread a delicate spice that's perfect on treats. A plain vanilla frosting or salted caramel frosting pairs well with the rich, woodsy notes of bourbon.
Gold or spiced rum also works well with a variety of frostings. The drink is flavored with vanilla, citrus, ginger, cinnamon, allspice, and clove notes. The heady spices taste great with vanilla or chocolate frostings, but it's fit for coconut-flavored frosting, too. Rum features tropical notes such as pineapple, mango, and banana, which can enhance frosting for pineapple coconut poke cake.
Aside from using liquors tinged with baking spices, opt for ones that best mirror the taste of your dessert. A vanilla buttercream frosting for nutty coffee cake can instantly be made better with a dash of Baileys or Kahlua. If you want to play more into the almond taste of the dessert, spring for a splash of Amaretto, instead.