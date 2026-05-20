Don't Annoy Trader Joe's Employees With This Reusable Bag Mistake

Trader Joe's workers are known to be a friendly bunch (to the point where there's a rumor that they're trained to act flirtatious with customers). Trader Joe's employees have shut down this myth, but there are other customer misconceptions that annoy them (even though they handle everything with a smile). For instance, if you think you're being considerate by putting your groceries in a reusable bag and leaving baskets and carts for other shoppers, TJ's staff would actually prefer that you didn't.

Trader Joe's iconic tote bags are stylish, sturdy, and eco-friendly, so it's understandable why customers want to use theirs often. However, cashiers implore you to load items into your bag after checkout — not before. As one employee on Reddit explained, "When you bring your full reusable bag to the register, I have to empty it anyway and scan each item. The bag is less stable than a basket or cart so I have to hold onto [it] ... Or I grab a basket and place your reusable bag into it, so I can free up a hand. Either way, it's annoying. Just use a basket or cart."

This habit can be troublesome for shoppers, too. If the store is busy and staff needs to move quickly, your groceries could get banged up as they're pulled from your bag. Employees might try to be gentle, but that can slow down the checkout process and hold up the line behind you. So, unless you're buying one or two items, this habit can be a hassle for both Trader Joe's employees and shoppers alike.