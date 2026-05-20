Don't Annoy Trader Joe's Employees With This Reusable Bag Mistake
Trader Joe's workers are known to be a friendly bunch (to the point where there's a rumor that they're trained to act flirtatious with customers). Trader Joe's employees have shut down this myth, but there are other customer misconceptions that annoy them (even though they handle everything with a smile). For instance, if you think you're being considerate by putting your groceries in a reusable bag and leaving baskets and carts for other shoppers, TJ's staff would actually prefer that you didn't.
Trader Joe's iconic tote bags are stylish, sturdy, and eco-friendly, so it's understandable why customers want to use theirs often. However, cashiers implore you to load items into your bag after checkout — not before. As one employee on Reddit explained, "When you bring your full reusable bag to the register, I have to empty it anyway and scan each item. The bag is less stable than a basket or cart so I have to hold onto [it] ... Or I grab a basket and place your reusable bag into it, so I can free up a hand. Either way, it's annoying. Just use a basket or cart."
This habit can be troublesome for shoppers, too. If the store is busy and staff needs to move quickly, your groceries could get banged up as they're pulled from your bag. Employees might try to be gentle, but that can slow down the checkout process and hold up the line behind you. So, unless you're buying one or two items, this habit can be a hassle for both Trader Joe's employees and shoppers alike.
Other bagging etiquette that Trader Joe's employees want you to know
While shopping with reusable bag can annoy cashiers, there's another bagging habit Trader Joe's employees want you to stop – and it's a lot grosser, too. "I'd really love it if customers washed their reusable bags once in a while!" wrote an employee on Reddit, which may be putting things lightly. Multiple TJ's staff members allege that they've found bugs, dirty clothes, and even diapers hiding in customers' bags.
Most shoppers would never go that far, but even bags with stains, crumbs, or weird smells can be unpleasant for workers to handle. Many TJ's fans have cleaned the chain's canvas totes on a gentle, cold-water washing machine cycle, then finished them in the dryer on the lowest setting. However, others have experienced color bleeding in the washing machine, so if you're worried about fading, try hand-washing your bags in a solution that locks in dyes and letting them air dry.
Another lesser-known TJ's employee pet peeve is when customers hand items to cashiers one by one or dump all of their groceries onto the checkout counter. You might think you're saving the cashier the reach, but it can actually down the checkout process and disrupt employees' routine. "Leave your stuff in the cart and let me grab it," one Reddit user wrote. "If you crowd it onto the little shelf yourself, it's unstable and I have to be careful not to make an avalanche ... And if you just hand each item to me, [checkout] will take much longer." In other words, just grab a cart or basket and let Trader Joe's employees handle the rest.