No, They're Not Flirting: Trader Joe's Employees Shut Down This Persistent Myth
Trader Joe's has long been the center of a rumor that its employees are trained to flirt with customers. The conversations the cashiers strike in a checkout line are noticeably more involved than at other stores, and sometimes they feel oddly personal. Many customers have felt like they were being purposely flirted with, but according to the employees, that couldn't be further from the truth.
"Absolutely not a thing," wrote one employee on Reddit. Another worker and Redditor further clarified that "just because TJ's purposefully hires friendly people doesn't mean we're flirting." In fact, this persistent belief is one of the many customer habits that Trader Joe's employees can't stand. The rumor was further dispelled in 2023 by Bryan Palbaum, CEO of Trader Joe's, when he was asked about the alleged flirting on the store's exclusive podcast. "Definitively, no," he answered.
Palbaum did, however, offer his view on why this myth may have blossomed among the customers. "I think we just have such a unique environment in our stores," he explained, highlighting that the employees show a genuine interest in customers' well-being, which people aren't really used to at other stores. "I could see how that might be misinterpreted," he said. Another thing that was clarified on the podcast, and something that every Trader Joe's super fan should know, is that the employees aren't given any scripts when interacting with you. Management wants them to be authentic, not robotic. So, their interest in you is real — it's just not romantic.
Why are Trader Joe's employees always in a chatty mood?
If the interest and chattiness aren't part of the training process at Trader Joe's, where do they come from? For one, Trader Joe's prioritizes hiring extroverted, social people who naturally have a friendly disposition. Another reason could be the store's unique approach to scheduling. The employees don't have one specific assigned position and are instead expected to learn every single task, from managing the register to stocking the shelves. They then rotate between tasks on an hourly basis, so they never stay in one position for too long.
This dynamic schedule creates less tedious workdays. The rotating tasks make the time pass faster and give the workers more bandwidth for customer interaction because they're not forced to do it eight hours a day, every day. When it is their turn to speak to customers, employees have the stamina to do so. As a result, shoppers keep encountering happy employees that aren't drained of all their energy, which can be a stark contrast to many other retailers.
Even beyond the rotating schedule, Trader Joe's is known for treating its employees very well. The company reportedly pays decently, offers great benefits, and provides consistent opportunities for raises. As another perk, employees are also encouraged to sample new items in the store's lineup so they can give you genuine, honest recommendations — and that's precisely why you shouldn't overlook Trader Joe's employee picks.