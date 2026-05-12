No, They're Not Flirting: Trader Joe's Employees Shut Down This Persistent Myth

Trader Joe's has long been the center of a rumor that its employees are trained to flirt with customers. The conversations the cashiers strike in a checkout line are noticeably more involved than at other stores, and sometimes they feel oddly personal. Many customers have felt like they were being purposely flirted with, but according to the employees, that couldn't be further from the truth.

"Absolutely not a thing," wrote one employee on Reddit. Another worker and Redditor further clarified that "just because TJ's purposefully hires friendly people doesn't mean we're flirting." In fact, this persistent belief is one of the many customer habits that Trader Joe's employees can't stand. The rumor was further dispelled in 2023 by Bryan Palbaum, CEO of Trader Joe's, when he was asked about the alleged flirting on the store's exclusive podcast. "Definitively, no," he answered.

Palbaum did, however, offer his view on why this myth may have blossomed among the customers. "I think we just have such a unique environment in our stores," he explained, highlighting that the employees show a genuine interest in customers' well-being, which people aren't really used to at other stores. "I could see how that might be misinterpreted," he said. Another thing that was clarified on the podcast, and something that every Trader Joe's super fan should know, is that the employees aren't given any scripts when interacting with you. Management wants them to be authentic, not robotic. So, their interest in you is real — it's just not romantic.