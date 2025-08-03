Why You Shouldn't Overlook Trader Joe's Employee Picks

Hawaiian shirts, murals of beach scenes painted on the walls, and seashells on the cash registers are just a few of the staples you'll spot at Trader Joe's, the legendary grocery store that's become something of a cult classic over the last few decades. The avant-garde-style store consistently ranks as one of America's most popular grocery stores, as much for its customer-voted, award-winning products as its friendly, knowledgeable employees. Stroll the aisles and you'll probably come across an "employee pick" or "employee recommendation" sign above a product — don't ignore it!

Employee picks aren't just randomly chosen, but instead are the result of careful selection and a knowledgeable background from a specific employee. As a Trader Joe's crew member, employees are subjected to extensive product training that involves educational sessions, reading pamphlets filled with information, and regular taste tests where employees can sample new and incoming products. The combination of this knowledge allows TJ's staff members to give firsthand advice when it comes to recommending all sorts of products, from frozen prepared meals to organic skincare. If you're still wary about an employee recommendation, you can also take advantage of Trader Joe's "try anything" policy and sample the product before even leaving the store.