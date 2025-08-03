Why You Shouldn't Overlook Trader Joe's Employee Picks
Hawaiian shirts, murals of beach scenes painted on the walls, and seashells on the cash registers are just a few of the staples you'll spot at Trader Joe's, the legendary grocery store that's become something of a cult classic over the last few decades. The avant-garde-style store consistently ranks as one of America's most popular grocery stores, as much for its customer-voted, award-winning products as its friendly, knowledgeable employees. Stroll the aisles and you'll probably come across an "employee pick" or "employee recommendation" sign above a product — don't ignore it!
Employee picks aren't just randomly chosen, but instead are the result of careful selection and a knowledgeable background from a specific employee. As a Trader Joe's crew member, employees are subjected to extensive product training that involves educational sessions, reading pamphlets filled with information, and regular taste tests where employees can sample new and incoming products. The combination of this knowledge allows TJ's staff members to give firsthand advice when it comes to recommending all sorts of products, from frozen prepared meals to organic skincare. If you're still wary about an employee recommendation, you can also take advantage of Trader Joe's "try anything" policy and sample the product before even leaving the store.
When Trader Joe's employees talk, customers listen
Employee picks can change depending on the season and what comes into the store, but you'll often spot these selections as handwritten signage in bubbly, colorful letters, typically accompanied by a photo of the employee or their name. Trader Joe's employees also love taking to social media to express their opinions on the current comings and goings of specific products, whether positive or negative. Sometimes, employees will even chime in to give the dirt on popular hacks involving Trader Joe's products, such as this employee-approved tip for crispy crust on frozen Trader Joe's pizza.
Customers take the word of the Trader Joe's staff seriously because TJ's employees are passionate about their jobs. The big-name grocery chain is notorious for featuring employees who seriously love their jobs — people who are friendly and care about the products they're recommending. This atmosphere of positivity is encouraged by offering staff members competitively high pay rates (including an extra perk for TJ's employees who work on Sundays), paid time off packages for part-time and full-time employees, staff discounts, and general opportunities for growth. Given the time and dedication Trader Joe's takes when it comes to taking care of its staff, it's fairly safe to assume that those employee picks are evidence-backed.