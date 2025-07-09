The Trader Joe's Perk For Employees Who Work On Sundays

The Trader Joe's parking lots are chaotic any day of the week, but Sundays are widely renowned as the worst days to visit this grocery store. In fact, most customers would be in their right mind to avoid a Sunday afternoon — as well as a Saturday or weekday evening — trip at all costs. Trader Joe's employees, on the other hand, aren't only encouraged but incentivized to work on Sundays. The chain told Food & Wine that its crew members get paid an extra $10 per hour on top of the $14 to $19 an hour they're already paid, depending on the location, should they choose to pick up a shift during the grocer's busiest day of the week.

"We continually evaluate our programs for compensation and benefits for crew members," the company spokesperson told Food & Wine, explaining that the perk was instituted in August 2022, the same month employees at its Massachusetts location voted to unionize, to make sure it had enough crew to meet customers' needs, which on Sundays is undeniably a lot. For employees working at or just above minimum wage, and considering most shifts at Trader Joe's span about eight hours, that perk represents a significant boost in cash, with the potential for employees to earn an extra $320 or more a month.

But, while that kind of money certainly sounds great, the real question is: Is it worth it? Trader Joe's crew members seem to have mixed opinions.