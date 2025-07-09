The Trader Joe's Perk For Employees Who Work On Sundays
The Trader Joe's parking lots are chaotic any day of the week, but Sundays are widely renowned as the worst days to visit this grocery store. In fact, most customers would be in their right mind to avoid a Sunday afternoon — as well as a Saturday or weekday evening — trip at all costs. Trader Joe's employees, on the other hand, aren't only encouraged but incentivized to work on Sundays. The chain told Food & Wine that its crew members get paid an extra $10 per hour on top of the $14 to $19 an hour they're already paid, depending on the location, should they choose to pick up a shift during the grocer's busiest day of the week.
"We continually evaluate our programs for compensation and benefits for crew members," the company spokesperson told Food & Wine, explaining that the perk was instituted in August 2022, the same month employees at its Massachusetts location voted to unionize, to make sure it had enough crew to meet customers' needs, which on Sundays is undeniably a lot. For employees working at or just above minimum wage, and considering most shifts at Trader Joe's span about eight hours, that perk represents a significant boost in cash, with the potential for employees to earn an extra $320 or more a month.
But, while that kind of money certainly sounds great, the real question is: Is it worth it? Trader Joe's crew members seem to have mixed opinions.
How Trader Joe's employees feel about working Sundays
"Overrated. If you have the energy and the drive, sure, but I don't think the extra money is worth it at the busy store I work," wrote one Trader Joe's employee on a TJ crew subReddit about working Sundays. "I've worked every Sunday (varying shifts) the last two years but started doing every other Sunday recently. The less money is hardly noticeable. The improved sanity is great," wrote another. But, there are other Trader Joe's employees who feel differently.
While Sundays at Trader Joe's are notoriously busy, one employee said the worst part about working them is unloading the trucks in the mornings. Apparently, Sunday orders are typically much bigger than other days — a good note to make should you be hoping to get your hands on viral items — making the early morning shifts much more strenuous. Others agreed, saying Sundays weren't too different from others, but that the business actually helped the time go by faster.
On top of that, some employees prefer working Sundays because it means they get a day off during the week to be productive or spend time with family or friends, although others pointed out that not having kids definitely made it easier to do so. Either way, Trader Joe's customers can make sure they're avoiding all of the Trader Joe's etiquette mistakes to help the crew's day go a bit more smoothly, no matter what day of the week it is.