Every '90s Kid Wanted This Chef Boyardee Dinner In Their Bowls

If you grew up in the '90s like me, chances are you wanted Chef Boyardee in your bowl. I'm talking about a discontinued canned food you'll probably never get to try again – Chef Boyardee's Spider-Man Pasta. It was a promotional product tie-in to the popular series, "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," that ran from 1994 to 1998, which I watched religiously as a child. The canned product had pasta shaped like spider webs, Spidey's mask, plus Spider-Man himself, along with a "secret" tomato sauce.

The product launched in 1995 and came in two varieties, one of which included meatballs, and another did not. The cans featured bold, bright blue artwork of Spider-Man in action, and the commercials were just as lively, showing kids transforming into animated characters who got to fight comic book villains alongside Spidey himself. Chef Boyardee even called the product "so hot it's practically radioactive," to the delight of children.

I actually remember seeing the commercials and the cans of Spider-Man Pasta on the shelves of PathMark, near my home in Coney Island, for a few years in the '90s. There was just something magical about convenient canned pasta when it came in the shape of your favorite comic book superhero. But while the product was popular, sometime around 1997, the cans quietly disappeared from the shelves.