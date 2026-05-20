The Absolute Best Nixie Sparkling Water Of All Tastes Like Summer In A Can

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The canned sparkling water category has ballooned with refreshing and delicious options, so when a product comes across a desk that causes more than a momentary pause, it is worth paying attention to. Such is the case with Nixie's flavored waters, particularly the Strawberry Hibiscus flavor. After trying and ranking 6 Nixie sparkling flavors, our writer decided that this one came out on top. "This is the best sparkling water I have had," agreed a fan on Reddit. "My favorite!" added another.

Our writer noted that the taste of Nixie's Strawberry Hibiscus is similar to real fruit and not some cloying knockoff. Flavors of ripe, sweet strawberries pair with the floral notes of hibiscus to create a bright sipper. "It was super refreshing but also had a great strawberry flavor to it! The carbonation wasn't overpowering like other sparkling waters can be! A new favorite that I will definitely be buying again!" described a pleased shopper on Amazon. Strawberry Hibiscus can be used in drink recipes, like a mojito or a fruity mocktail, but even when enjoyed straight out of the can, it provides a taste of summer.