The Absolute Best Nixie Sparkling Water Of All Tastes Like Summer In A Can
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The canned sparkling water category has ballooned with refreshing and delicious options, so when a product comes across a desk that causes more than a momentary pause, it is worth paying attention to. Such is the case with Nixie's flavored waters, particularly the Strawberry Hibiscus flavor. After trying and ranking 6 Nixie sparkling flavors, our writer decided that this one came out on top. "This is the best sparkling water I have had," agreed a fan on Reddit. "My favorite!" added another.
Our writer noted that the taste of Nixie's Strawberry Hibiscus is similar to real fruit and not some cloying knockoff. Flavors of ripe, sweet strawberries pair with the floral notes of hibiscus to create a bright sipper. "It was super refreshing but also had a great strawberry flavor to it! The carbonation wasn't overpowering like other sparkling waters can be! A new favorite that I will definitely be buying again!" described a pleased shopper on Amazon. Strawberry Hibiscus can be used in drink recipes, like a mojito or a fruity mocktail, but even when enjoyed straight out of the can, it provides a taste of summer.
An easy way to crush hydration goals
Nixie's Strawberry Hibiscus is a non-GMO product made with organic ingredients and reverse osmosis filtration. "I've tried Waterloo, Spindrift, and a few others, but none have the carbonation or taste that Nixie does. I will open a can, walk away for hours, and when I come back, it still tastes like it did when I opened it," noted a shopper on Amazon. One Strawberry Hibiscus fan agreed with the buzz, writing on Thing Testing, "Super refreshing, very fizzy, and so, so delicious. It's not inexpensive, but totally worth the splurge IMO." A pack of 8 cans is priced at about $30 on Amazon.
Not every customer is fully convinced, with some commenting that Nixie's beverage smells better than it tastes. Still, some shoppers wonder why the brand isn't as popular as other sparkling waters like LaCroix.
Nixie's flavored water is made without sugar or sweeteners, and with its BPA-free can liner, it is the kind of purchase shoppers can trust. Nixie has also made a commitment to never use single-use plastic bottles for its products. When water tastes this good and is packaged well, it is easy to stay hydrated all year round.