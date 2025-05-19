The Hands-Down Best La Croix Flavor Deserves A Permanent Place On Your Grocery List
Outshining, or should we say "outsparkling," no less than 22 contenders, LaCroix's Pamplemousse sparkling water fizzed its way to the top of our recent ranking of the worst and best LaCroix flavors, an honor deserving of permanent inclusion on your weekly grocery list. Pamplemousse, which is French for "grapefruit," took the win for good reason — it's the most well-balanced of the bunch. While our ranking showed that some of LaCroix's heavier offerings come closer to what you'd want from a soda or mocktail — like the overly-minty Mojito or the perfumy Cherry Blossom — our sippers found that Pamplemousse has the optimum amount of flavor for a perfectly refreshing taste that sustains without ever becoming overbearing.
Don't care for grapefruit's famously bitter bite? Fear not, this citrusy standout is all about lightness and subtlety — it's neither bitter nor too sweet. LaCroix's Pamplemousse also tastes very natural, unlike the rather artificial tasting Pastéque (watermelon) flavor or the disappointing Beach Plum, and it isn't suffering through an identity crisis like the indistinct Mango or the prickly, mark-missing Peach-Pear. You can't mistake Pamplemousse for anything other than grapefruit. It delivers on its promise and it does so in such a pleasant way as to avoid being predictably boring like LaCroix's unremarkable Lemon and Lime flavors. An overall crowd pleaser, it's one sparkling water that you can regularly stock your fridge or pantry with, sans the worry that these cans will collect dust or an unfinished drink will be wasted down the drain.
Mix it up with LaCroix's Pamplemousse
Aside from peak flavor balance, LaCroix's Pamplemousse is THE versatile sparkling water you'll want to have on hand all spring and summer to whip up whimsy wherever your outdoor party season takes you. Just look at how many of your favorite liquors go best with LaCroix. From summer cocktails to brunchy mornings and beyond, Pamplemousse is an excellent cocktail/mocktail companion — light, tasty, and invigorating, with plenty of fizz to tingle your tongue — and none of the sugar other mixers employ.
Like gin or vodka? Make a bubbly grapefruit version of the classic two-ingredient greyhound. Or try subbing out grapefruit juice in this delectable grapefruit paloma cocktail recipe that uses tequila, rose salt, and even a fragrant garnish of chamomile. Love bitters? LaCroix's Pamplemousse pairs well with Campari for a pre-dinner Italian-style aperitif. And since this sparkling hero is so delicately flavored, you'll find it's hard to overpower your favorite mixed drink with this coy citrus queen by your side.
Prefer a more powerful puckering punch than what Pamplemousse brings straight from the can? Add a squeeze of fresh citrus and twist of peel to make those flavors really pop! One particularly good, non-alcoholic wake-me-up is a juicy morning refresher: Just add ice to a glass, fill it about ⅓ of the way with orange, grapefruit, mango, peach, or guava juice, and top it off with Pamplemousse. A quick stir will leave you wondering why you don't start every day with this sweet, sparkly mimosa sub. You can order a 12-pack of LaCroix Pamplemousse on Amazon.