The Hands-Down Best La Croix Flavor Deserves A Permanent Place On Your Grocery List

Outshining, or should we say "outsparkling," no less than 22 contenders, LaCroix's Pamplemousse sparkling water fizzed its way to the top of our recent ranking of the worst and best LaCroix flavors, an honor deserving of permanent inclusion on your weekly grocery list. Pamplemousse, which is French for "grapefruit," took the win for good reason — it's the most well-balanced of the bunch. While our ranking showed that some of LaCroix's heavier offerings come closer to what you'd want from a soda or mocktail — like the overly-minty Mojito or the perfumy Cherry Blossom — our sippers found that Pamplemousse has the optimum amount of flavor for a perfectly refreshing taste that sustains without ever becoming overbearing.

Don't care for grapefruit's famously bitter bite? Fear not, this citrusy standout is all about lightness and subtlety — it's neither bitter nor too sweet. LaCroix's Pamplemousse also tastes very natural, unlike the rather artificial tasting Pastéque (watermelon) flavor or the disappointing Beach Plum, and it isn't suffering through an identity crisis like the indistinct Mango or the prickly, mark-missing Peach-Pear. You can't mistake Pamplemousse for anything other than grapefruit. It delivers on its promise and it does so in such a pleasant way as to avoid being predictably boring like LaCroix's unremarkable Lemon and Lime flavors. An overall crowd pleaser, it's one sparkling water that you can regularly stock your fridge or pantry with, sans the worry that these cans will collect dust or an unfinished drink will be wasted down the drain.