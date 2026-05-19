After Testing 17 Cooking Methods, Red Lobster Chose This One
Popular seafood chain, Red Lobster, is known for its eponymous dishes as well as fish, chicken, shrimp, steaks, and heaping bowls of Cheddar Bay biscuits. While there are a number of different ways to cook fish and seafood, including boiling, broiling, steaming, frying, and more, Red Lobster debuted an all-new method in 2008 after exhaustive research. Out of 17 different styles, wood-fired grilling was chosen.
Whereas other options like frying often mask the flavor of seafood under excess batter and seasoning, wood-fired grilling was selected because it best allows the natural flavors of seafood to shine through. The rollout of Red Lobster's wood-fired grilling was heralded with eight new menu items, among which were wood-grilled scallops, wood-grilled sirloin and shrimp, wood-grilled lobster, and several other combo plates and barbecue dishes. It's clear that Red Lobster's cooking research was both thorough and thoughtful.
There's a lot to consider about the differences between charcoal, wood, and gas grilling, particularly when working with seafood. Each style will affect the overall taste and texture of the meal with wood-fired grilling infusing the food with a smokiness and the specific flavors of the type of wood used. Seafood being Red Lobster's mainstay, it's logical that the restaurant picked a style of grilling that requires a certain level of expertise and a delicate touch, giving an elevated flair to its fare. What's more, this upgrade to Red Lobster's kitchens also added a number of certified "grill masters" to each restaurant.
Trying a homemade take on Red Lobster's wood-fired grilled seafood
This cooking method, which first graced Red Lobster kitchens nearly two decades ago, can be replicated at home with the right ingredients and equipment. Start with your favorite fresh seafood, such as lobster tails, shrimp, and scallops, and get to grilling. It would also behoove you to grab a package of Cheddar Bay biscuit mix for a proper Red Lobster-style accompanying side.
One of the best tips for grilling lobster tails to perfection is to use a wood-fired grill to give the seafood more flavor. While this does have a bit of a learning curve, once you've reached the level of "grill master," you'll want to cook up a Red Lobster-inspired feast on the regular. Start with a wood pellet grill and consider the type of wood you want to use for your seafood. Some examples include hickory, cherry, and oak. Milder woods like cedar are ideal for fish and seafood.
Keep an eye on the fire and never leave your grill unattended. You'll need about 10-15 minutes to heat the grill and another 12 minutes for the lobster tails, flipping midway to cook for six minutes on either side to achieve the desired level of doneness and char. Make a batch of margaritas or copycat "Lobsteritas" in honor of your Red Lobster-style feast.