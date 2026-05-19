After Testing 17 Cooking Methods, Red Lobster Chose This One

Popular seafood chain, Red Lobster, is known for its eponymous dishes as well as fish, chicken, shrimp, steaks, and heaping bowls of Cheddar Bay biscuits. While there are a number of different ways to cook fish and seafood, including boiling, broiling, steaming, frying, and more, Red Lobster debuted an all-new method in 2008 after exhaustive research. Out of 17 different styles, wood-fired grilling was chosen.

Whereas other options like frying often mask the flavor of seafood under excess batter and seasoning, wood-fired grilling was selected because it best allows the natural flavors of seafood to shine through. The rollout of Red Lobster's wood-fired grilling was heralded with eight new menu items, among which were wood-grilled scallops, wood-grilled sirloin and shrimp, wood-grilled lobster, and several other combo plates and barbecue dishes. It's clear that Red Lobster's cooking research was both thorough and thoughtful.

There's a lot to consider about the differences between charcoal, wood, and gas grilling, particularly when working with seafood. Each style will affect the overall taste and texture of the meal with wood-fired grilling infusing the food with a smokiness and the specific flavors of the type of wood used. Seafood being Red Lobster's mainstay, it's logical that the restaurant picked a style of grilling that requires a certain level of expertise and a delicate touch, giving an elevated flair to its fare. What's more, this upgrade to Red Lobster's kitchens also added a number of certified "grill masters" to each restaurant.