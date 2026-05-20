Not Omelets, Not Pancakes: The Underrated IHOP Order Fans Can't Get Enough Of

IHOP is so synonymous with stacked, syrupy pancakes — with its oversized omelets in a close second — that many customers never glance at the chain's other offerings, like burgers, sandwiches, salads, fried fish, tacos, and burritos. If you're raising an eyebrow at those last two, you'll be even more shocked to learn that IHOP's burritos might be some of the best dishes on the menu. Customers across the web sing the praises of these tasty, cheesy, meaty wraps and call them seriously slept on.

Any Mexican dish might seem like an automatic item to avoid ordering at IHOP, but take a look at the Big Breakfast Burrito, and the concept starts to make sense. This wrap features three slices of bacon, three sausage links, hash browns, scrambled eggs, Jack and cheddar cheeses, and Hollandaise sauce. It basically stuffs a whole breakfast buffet inside a griddled tortilla and is served with one side dish and a cup of salsa for around $12.29, depending on your location. Unlike many fast food breakfast burritos, this one is sold all day long.

IHOP's best omelets won't do you wrong, but many customers are passing them up for this killer burrito. "This is my go-to," one Redditor said of the dish. "Just add some cheese and it's heaven." Another fan agreed, writing, "Those breakfast burritos are top tier and the salsa is great too." Yet another customer simply called it "the GOAT." Reviewers particularly love how generously stuffed this burrito is, and more than one taste tester has rated it a 10 out of 10.