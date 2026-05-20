Not Omelets, Not Pancakes: The Underrated IHOP Order Fans Can't Get Enough Of
IHOP is so synonymous with stacked, syrupy pancakes — with its oversized omelets in a close second — that many customers never glance at the chain's other offerings, like burgers, sandwiches, salads, fried fish, tacos, and burritos. If you're raising an eyebrow at those last two, you'll be even more shocked to learn that IHOP's burritos might be some of the best dishes on the menu. Customers across the web sing the praises of these tasty, cheesy, meaty wraps and call them seriously slept on.
Any Mexican dish might seem like an automatic item to avoid ordering at IHOP, but take a look at the Big Breakfast Burrito, and the concept starts to make sense. This wrap features three slices of bacon, three sausage links, hash browns, scrambled eggs, Jack and cheddar cheeses, and Hollandaise sauce. It basically stuffs a whole breakfast buffet inside a griddled tortilla and is served with one side dish and a cup of salsa for around $12.29, depending on your location. Unlike many fast food breakfast burritos, this one is sold all day long.
IHOP's best omelets won't do you wrong, but many customers are passing them up for this killer burrito. "This is my go-to," one Redditor said of the dish. "Just add some cheese and it's heaven." Another fan agreed, writing, "Those breakfast burritos are top tier and the salsa is great too." Yet another customer simply called it "the GOAT." Reviewers particularly love how generously stuffed this burrito is, and more than one taste tester has rated it a 10 out of 10.
IHOP's Spicy Poblano Burrito is also an underrated gem
The Big Breakfast Burrito may be more popular, but IHOP offers another morning wrap that's custom-made for spicy food lovers: the Spicy Poblano Burrito. This item, which costs about $1 more than the standard burrito, combines a griddled tortilla with scrambled eggs, shredded beef, hash browns, avocado, onions, Jack and cheddar cheeses, a poblano queso, and three types of peppers: bell, serrano, and fire-roasted poblano.
If you think that sounds just like the chain's Spicy Poblano Omelet, you're right on the money, and considering that this tasty IHOP omelet reigns supreme over the rest, we can pretty much guarantee it's amazing in burrito form. Try it instead of the omelet when you're in the mood for a cheesy, fiery, handheld breakfast feast. While IHOP temporarily changed its name to "IHOB" in 2018 to promote its burgers, we think it ought to consider a stint as the International House of Burritos instead.
In case you prefer tacos, IHOP also offers both of its burritos in taco form. The Spicy Shredded Beef Anytime Tacos feature fillings almost identical to the Spicy Poblano Burrito, but take out the avocado and add sauteed jalapeños. Likewise, the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Anytime Tacos is a lot like the Big Breakfast Burrito, but excludes the hash brown and sausage and adds a white cheese sauce. Both tacos cost about $1 less than their burrito equivalents, making them a good choice for a slightly lighter and cheaper, but no less fun breakfast.